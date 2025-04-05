5 types of people that are not worth keeping in touch with according to research

Have you ever been in a situation where a friend drains more energy than they give? We've all been there, and we know how frustrating it can be. They're the type who makes us question why they're in our lives.

The truth is that you do not have any business keeping such friends around if you want to maintain a positive energy while pursuing your goals. But how can you spot them? Do you wait until they've done damage to your life?

Certainly not! Today's article examines five types of these friends so you can decide who to let go of and who to keep.

ALSO READ: How to maintain friendships when life gets busy

The constant complainers

There's always that one friend who never sees the silver lining in any situation. Unfortunately, such friends drain you without your knowledge. Psychology suggests that being around such people can rub off on your mood.

Like positivity, negative emotions are contagious, so don't be surprised if you soon begin to see things from their perspective. Of course, we're not asking you to abandon your friends when they share their pain or struggle with you. But take note of moments when it becomes a permanent fixture, with every conversation spiraling into a litany of grievances.

The fair-weather friend

You'd definitely agree that fair-weather friends can be one of the most frustrating people to keep around you. These friends love to be around you in good times, but often mysteriously disappear when the going gets tough.

Please note that friendship requires effort from both parties. So if you begin to notice a consistent habit of a friend only being around in good times or when they'll benefit from you, please run away.

The constant critic

Here's another terrible one. How can a friend never see the good in anything you do? Of course, we make mistakes, and our friends should be there to correct and lift us out of our mistakes.

But there's a huge difference between constructive criticism and constant nitpicking. The latter is not healthy at all. So if your friend doesn't see the good in anything you do, let them go before they harm your emotions.

The gossip

We all gossip once in a while. It's such a fun way to bond. But there's a thin line between harmless chatter and spreading hurtful rumours. If your friend seems to know the latest about everything and everyone around, that's a red flag.

They're not only disrespectful to the people they're talking about, but it also means they may be talking about you when you're not around.

The boundary crossers

This set of people will constantly disrespect or disregard the limits you set in your relationship with them. From invading your personal space to pushing you to share information you're not comfortable with, these friends seem to always be in the aspects of your life you don't want.