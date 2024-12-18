How to maintain friendships when life gets busy

Life gets busy for all of us. Between work, family, personal goals, and unexpected challenges, it feels like there’s not enough time for everything.

Friendships, no matter how important, can sometimes get pushed aside without us realising it. You might find yourself thinking, “I’ll call them tomorrow” or “I’ll make time next week,” but weeks turn into months, and those meaningful friendships start to fade.

Losing touch with close friends can leave you feeling lonely or disconnected, even when you’re surrounded by other responsibilities. Thankfully, staying close to your friends doesn’t mean you have to spend hours every day with them. With a little effort and care, you can keep your friendships strong, even when life feels too busy. Here’s how.

1. Make time for quick check-ins

You don’t always need hours to show someone you care. A simple “How are you doing?” text, a quick phone call, or sharing a funny Instagram reel can make a big difference. These small moments remind your friends that they’re on your mind. Even if you can’t meet in person, staying in touch regularly shows that you value the friendship.

2. Schedule friendship time

Life is busy, but your calendar can help. Treat time with your friends like any other important appointment. Whether it’s a monthly dinner, a video call, or a weekend coffee date, write it down and commit to it. When you plan ahead, it’s easier to make time for each other, and you’ll have something to look forward to.

3. Be honest about your schedule

Sometimes, the best way to maintain a friendship is to be honest about your life. If you’re overwhelmed, let your friends know. A simple, “I’m really swamped this week, but I miss you and will check in soon,” can go a long way. True friends understand that life gets hectic, and being upfront keeps misunderstandings away. They’ll appreciate your honesty and patience.

4. Combine friendship with everyday activities

You can spend time with friends while doing things you already have to do. Invite a friend to join you for a workout, run errands together, or cook dinner over a video call. By combining friendships with daily tasks, you make time for each other without adding stress to your busy schedule. It’s a win-win for both of you.

5. Celebrate the small moments