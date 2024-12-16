5 things you’re doing that are secretly draining your energy

Many of us experience days when we feel completely drained, struggling to find the energy to get through even the simplest tasks.

This feeling is more common than you might think, with studies showing that a significant percentage of people report feeling tired regularly. While it’s easy to blame a busy schedule or lack of sleep, the truth is that some everyday habits can secretly sap our energy without us realising it.

Here are some of those habits that might be draining your energy:

1. Overthinking and worrying

One of the biggest energy drains comes from overthinking and worrying about things that may not even happen. When we constantly replay scenarios in our minds or fret about future events, we use up a lot of mental energy.

This habit can lead to feelings of anxiety and fatigue. Instead of letting your mind spiral, try to focus on the present moment. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, can help calm your mind and conserve your energy.

2. Poor sleep quality

Sleep is essential for recharging our bodies and minds. However, many people do not get enough quality sleep due to various reasons like late-night screen time or irregular sleep schedules. This can lead to a lack of focus and increased fatigue during the day. To improve your sleep quality, establish a calming bedtime routine, limit screen time before bed, and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

3. Excessive social media use

Scrolling through social media might seem harmless, but it can actually drain your energy. Constantly checking notifications or comparing yourself to others can leave you feeling depleted and anxious. To solve this, set specific times for social media use and stick to them. Consider taking regular breaks from social media to reconnect with yourself and focus on activities that bring you joy.

4. Neglecting physical activity

It may seem counterintuitive, but not getting enough exercise can actually make you feel more tired. Physical activity boosts blood circulation and releases endorphins, which help improve mood and energy levels. Adding short bursts of activity into your day, like taking a walk or doing some light stretching, can significantly enhance your energy.

5. Surrounding yourself with negativity

The people around us can have a profound impact on our energy levels. Being in a negative environment or spending time with individuals who drain your emotional resources can leave you feeling exhausted. It’s important to recognise these "energy vampires" in your life and set boundaries where necessary. Surround yourself with supportive and positive people who uplift you instead.