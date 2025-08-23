5 practical tips for landlords dealing with terrible tenants

As a Nigerian landlord, one of your biggest dreams is to have Calm-headed tenants. And by calm-headed, we mean tenants who will keep your property in good condition and respect the rules.

Unfortunately, we don't always achieve these goals, so we often find ourselves dealing with the complete opposite tenants who leave unpaid rent piling up, throw loud parties, or treat your property like a dumpsite.

Dealing with such tenants can be exhausting, but it doesn’t have to drain you completely. With the right strategies, you can manage the situation without losing your peace of mind - or your investment.

Here are five practical tips that will help.

Set Clear Boundaries From Day One

Many landlord–tenant issues arise because the rules were never properly spelt out in the beginning. If you haven’t done so already, start with a solid tenancy agreement that covers payment deadlines, noise policies, property maintenance expectations, and what happens in cases of default.

When boundaries are clear, you have a strong reference point anytime there’s an issue. A written contract saves you from endless back-and-forth arguments and protects you legally in case things escalate.

Document Everything Like a Professional

When dealing with troublesome tenants, never rely on just verbal exchanges. Keep receipts of rent payments, copies of warning letters, photos of property damage, and even text or email communications.

Documentation is your greatest weapon because it provides undeniable evidence if you ever need to involve lawyers, housing authorities, or even the police. It also puts you in control because, instead of feeling powerless, you have a paper trail that speaks louder than emotions.

Communicate Firmly but Calmly

It’s tempting to lose your temper when tenants are constantly frustrating you, but shouting matches rarely solve anything. Instead, practice firm yet calm communication. Address issues directly, state facts, and propose solutions without adding unnecessary drama.

For example, instead of saying, “You’re always disrespectful and irresponsible,” you can say, “Our agreement requires rent to be paid by the 5th, and it’s now the 20th.

Can we resolve this before further action?” Keeping it professional helps you stay in control of the conversation and prevents the situation from escalating.

Explore Mediation Before Eviction

Sometimes, tenants behave terribly not because they want to, but because of financial stress, personal issues, or simply ignorance. Before going straight to eviction, consider mediation. This could be sitting down with the tenant for an honest conversation, bringing in a neutral third party, or using community dispute resolution services.

Mediation can save you legal fees, preserve your property from intentional damage, and sometimes even turn the relationship around. Of course, if the tenant remains uncooperative, eviction may still be necessary, but at least you’ll know you tried.

Learn and Screen Better Next Time

Every bad tenant is a lesson in disguise. Once you’ve handled the situation, don’t just move on unthinkingly - reflect on what could have been done differently. Did you skip background checks? Were your tenancy agreements too vague?

Did you overlook red flags because you were eager to fill the property quickly?

