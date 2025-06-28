5 businesses you can start anywhere in Nigeria with little to no capital

The global economy is deteriorating, and these days, we can no longer rely on readily available jobs. Many people are struggling to land the job of their dreams, despite graduating with good grades.

But that's where owning a business comes in. The truth is that you can start your own business from scratch with little to no capital.

If you're wondering which businesses you can start with little capital, here's an article for you. Read on to find five brilliant business ideas that don't require too much capital to start in Nigeria.

POS Business

This is one business that has become a mainstay in many parts of Nigeria. The best thing about this business is that you don't need much to get started: just a POS machine and a small amount of capital. You can choose a location with high foot traffic for this purpose. Most Nigerians prefer using POS vendors over standing in long ATM queues. Hence, the a high demand in this market. Make the most of it today by starting small and scaling your business over time.

Social Media Management and Content Creation

Almost every business wants to be online, but many owners lack the time or skills to manage their pages. If you’re good at creating engaging posts, editing videos, or even just managing comments and DMs, you can offer social media management services.

You only need a smartphone, internet access, and a basic understanding of how different platforms work. As you grow, you can invest in better tools and even take online courses to refine your skills.

Home and Personal Cleaning Services

Cleanliness is a daily need, and many busy professionals are willing to pay for help keeping their homes or offices tidy. You can start small, offering basic cleaning services using the client’s own supplies.

With good word-of-mouth and dedication, you can expand into larger spaces, hire additional staff, or even start selling your own branded cleaning products down the line.

Tutoring or Skills Coaching

If you’re good at a subject (math, English, science) or have a specific skill (sewing, makeup, graphic design), you can offer tutorials. You don’t need a fancy location; you can teach from home, online, or go to your students' homes.

Parents are always seeking reliable tutors, and young people are constantly looking for ways to upskill. By building a strong reputation, you can grow quickly and even transition to group classes or paid online courses.

Mobile Phone and Laptop Repairs

Gadgets break - a lot. If you have an interest in electronics, you can learn basic repair skills through free YouTube tutorials or by apprenticing informally. Start by helping friends and family fix minor issues; with time, you’ll build a loyal client base.