5 Must-have apps for small businesses in 2025

Running a small business is a bit like spinning plates. You’re managing client communications, handling invoices, keeping up with marketing, trying to stay organised, and somehow still expected to sleep.

Thankfully, the right apps can take some of that weight off your shoulders and help you run your business with clarity, confidence and ease.

Gone are the days when software solutions were only for corporate giants with bottomless budgets.

These days, small businesses have access to powerful tools that streamline workflows, improve customer experiences and even help boost revenue without adding extra staff or hours to your already full day.

Here are five game-changing apps every small business should be using in 2025.

1. Notion – For Organising Your Entire Business Brain

Notion is like a digital command centre for your business. Whether you're a solo founder or running a small team, it allows you to build out custom workflows to fit your exact needs.

From project planning and meeting notes to content calendars and standard operating procedures, Notion helps you turn chaos into structure.

The beauty of Notion lies in its flexibility. You can start with a blank page and build from scratch or use one of its countless templates.

It’s perfect for entrepreneurs who wear multiple hats and need everything in one accessible, beautifully designed space.

Why you’ll love it: It’s clean, intuitive and endlessly customisable. Plus, it syncs across all devices which means your next big idea is never more than a click away.

2. Xero – For Simple, Smart Accounting

Accounting might not be the most glamorous part of running a business, but getting it wrong can be costly.

Xero simplifies the process, giving you real-time insights into your cash flow, automated invoice tracking, expense categorisation and payroll processing.

It’s particularly handy for small business owners who aren’t financial experts. The interface is straightforward, and the app connects seamlessly to your bank accounts, making reconciliation painless.

You can even invite your accountant for direct access, saving you time and endless back-and-forth emails.

Why you’ll love it: It saves hours on bookkeeping each month and gives you peace of mind that your finances are in order.

3. Canva – For Stunning DIY Graphics

Every small business needs good design. Whether you’re creating social media posts, brochures, pitch decks or packaging, visuals matter. Canva has made it easy for non-designers to create professional-looking content without needing to hire a graphic designer.

Its drag-and-drop interface, thousands of templates and brand kit tools mean your business visuals can remain consistent and on-brand even if you’re just working from your phone.

Canva Pro unlocks even more power with content scheduling and premium stock imagery.

Why you’ll love it: It makes your business look polished and professional with minimal effort or cost.

4. Slack – For Streamlined Team Communication

Emails are clunky. Group chats get messy. Slack gives you a smarter way to communicate with your team, clients or freelancers. Channels can be created for different projects, departments or clients, making everything easy to find and follow.

You can share files, integrate with tools like Google Drive and Asana, and even jump on huddles for quick calls.

The threaded conversations keep discussions organised so you can actually find that message from two days ago without scrolling endlessly.

Why you’ll love it: It cuts down on meetings and clears up the email backlog. Your team stays connected, even if everyone’s working from different time zones.

5. HubSpot – For CRM and Marketing Automation

HubSpot is like your marketing and sales assistant rolled into one app. For small businesses, it’s a powerhouse. The free version gives you access to a simple but effective customer relationship management (CRM) system.

As your needs grow, you can unlock features like email marketing, automated workflows, lead tracking and analytics.

It helps you understand your customers, build relationships and convert leads into paying clients all from one central platform. The clean interface and helpful tutorials make onboarding a breeze, even for total beginners.

Why you’ll love it: It helps you grow without burning out. Your sales pipeline becomes more efficient, and your marketing more targeted.

You don’t need to drown in tools to run a successful business. With the right five apps, you can work smarter, not harder.

Each of these platforms has been designed with simplicity and scalability in mind, making them perfect for small businesses with big dreams.

So whether you're a solopreneur, a boutique agency or a growing team, let these tools do the heavy lifting so you can focus on what matters most.