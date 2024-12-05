5 animals that mourn their dead, just like humans

Losing a loved one is one of the most heartbreaking experiences humans can face. It’s a deeply emotional time filled with sadness, memories, and a longing for the presence of those we’ve lost.

Surprisingly, humans aren’t the only ones who experience such profound grief. Many animals also show signs of mourning when a member of their group passes away.

Here’s a look at five animals that mourn their dead in ways that are strikingly similar to how humans cope with loss.

1. Elephants

Elephants are known for their incredible memory and strong family bonds. When an elephant dies, other elephants in the herd show signs of grief. They may stay close to the body for hours, gently touching it with their trunks. Elephants have been observed revisiting the bones or tusks of deceased herd members, sometimes even covering them with leaves and branches. These behaviours suggest that elephants remember and honour those who have passed away, much like humans visit graves and hold memorials.

2. Dolphins

Dolphins are highly intelligent and social creatures. When a dolphin dies, other dolphins come to the body, staying nearby and sometimes supporting it by keeping it afloat. They may even cover the deceased dolphin with bubbles, creating a protective barrier. Dolphins have also been seen carrying the body of a dead companion for days, indicating a strong sense of loss and a desire to keep their friend close. This nurturing behaviour mirrors the way humans comfort each other in times of grief.

3. Wolves

Wolves live in tight-knit packs, and when a pack member dies, the remaining wolves show signs of mourning. They might howl mournfully, stay close to the body, and reduce their usual activities. The loss of a pack member can affect the entire group’s dynamics, highlighting the deep connections within the pack. Wolves’ responses to death demonstrate their ability to feel and express sadness, similar to human reactions to loss.

4. Primates

Many primates, including chimpanzees and gorillas, exhibit mourning behaviours. They may touch and groom the deceased, stay near the body, and show signs of distress. In some cases, primates have been observed bringing objects to the body, such as leaves or branches, as if to provide comfort or honour the dead. These actions indicate that primates experience complex emotions and understand the concept of death, much like humans do.

5. Birds

Certain bird species also show mourning behaviours. For example, ravens and crows are known to gather around a dead companion, calling out and displaying signs of distress. Some birds may stay near the body for extended periods, seemingly unwilling to leave their friend alone. These behaviours suggest that birds can form strong social bonds and experience grief when a member of their group dies.