10 impressive structures built by animals in the wild

Anna Ajayi

These animals prove you don't need human hands to create something remarkable.

These are impressive structures built by animal architects


The natural world is full of amazing creatures that build incredible structures. From tiny insects to large mammals, animals use their instincts, skills, and sometimes teamwork to build homes, traps, and even food storage units.

These structures can be complex and highly functional, showing that nature is full of surprises.

Here, we will explore ten impressive structures built by animals in the wild. Each of these structures highlights the creativity and intelligence of these creatures.

Beavers are known as nature’s engineers. They build dams across streams and rivers using sticks, mud, and rocks.

A dam built by beavers


These dams create ponds that provide safety from predators and a place to store food. Beaver dams can be very large and change the landscape around them, creating new habitats for many other animals.

Birds build nests to lay their eggs and raise their young. Each species of bird has its unique way of building a nest.

Amazing nest built by birds


Some use twigs and leaves, while others use mud, spider silk, or even their own saliva. For example, the weaver bird creates woven nests that hang from tree branches, looking like tiny, cosy baskets.

A giant anthill being excavated


Ants are tiny but mighty when it comes to building. They create large underground colonies called ant hills. These structures have multiple chambers and tunnels where ants live, store food, and care for their young. The complexity of an ant hill can be astounding, with some stretching deep underground and housing millions of ants.

Termites build some of the most impressive structures in the animal kingdom. Their mounds can be as tall as a two-story building and are made from soil, mud, and saliva.

Termite mound


These mounds have a complex system of tunnels and chambers, including areas for farming fungus, which termites eat. The mounds are also designed to regulate temperature and humidity, keeping the termites comfortable inside.

The beautiful art of spider webs


Spiders are expert builders of webs. They use silk produced from their bodies to create webs that catch prey. The design of a web can vary from species to species. Some webs are orb-shaped, while others look like messy tangles. The strength and flexibility of spider silk make these webs both beautiful and functional.

Prairie dogs are small rodents that live in large colonies called towns. These towns are made up of a network of burrows connected by tunnels.

Prairie dog underground towns

Each burrow has different chambers for sleeping, nursing young, and hiding from predators. Prairie dog towns can cover many acres and provide homes for thousands of prairie dogs.

Bees are incredible builders of hives, which are made from wax produced by their bodies.

Bee hives


Inside a hive, bees create hexagonal cells where they store honey, pollen, and raise their young. The structure of a beehive is highly organised, allowing bees to efficiently manage their colony's needs.

Bowerbird bower


Male bowerbirds build elaborate structures called bowers to attract mates. These bowers are made from twigs and decorated with colourful objects like flowers, berries, and even bits of plastic. The male bowerbird spends a lot of time arranging and maintaining the bower to impress potential mates.

Wasps build nests out of paper-like material made from chewed wood fibres mixed with saliva.

Wasp nest


These nests can be found hanging from trees, under eaves, or even underground. Inside, the nest is divided into cells where the wasps raise their young. The design and construction of a wasp nest showcase the skill of these insects.

Coral reefs are built by tiny animals called coral polyps. These polyps produce limestone, which forms the hard structure of the reef.

Coral reefs are built by tiny animals called coral polyps

Over time, coral reefs grow and become home to a vast array of marine life. They are one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet, providing shelter, food, and breeding grounds for many species.

