10 impressive structures built by animals in the wild

These structures can be complex and highly functional, showing that nature is full of surprises.

Here, we will explore ten impressive structures built by animals in the wild. Each of these structures highlights the creativity and intelligence of these creatures.

1. Beaver dams

Beavers are known as nature’s engineers. They build dams across streams and rivers using sticks, mud, and rocks.

These dams create ponds that provide safety from predators and a place to store food. Beaver dams can be very large and change the landscape around them, creating new habitats for many other animals.

2. Bird nests

Birds build nests to lay their eggs and raise their young. Each species of bird has its unique way of building a nest.

Some use twigs and leaves, while others use mud, spider silk, or even their own saliva. For example, the weaver bird creates woven nests that hang from tree branches, looking like tiny, cosy baskets.

3. Ant hills

Ants are tiny but mighty when it comes to building. They create large underground colonies called ant hills. These structures have multiple chambers and tunnels where ants live, store food, and care for their young. The complexity of an ant hill can be astounding, with some stretching deep underground and housing millions of ants.

4. Termite mounds

Termites build some of the most impressive structures in the animal kingdom. Their mounds can be as tall as a two-story building and are made from soil, mud, and saliva.

These mounds have a complex system of tunnels and chambers, including areas for farming fungus, which termites eat. The mounds are also designed to regulate temperature and humidity, keeping the termites comfortable inside.

5. Spider webs

Spiders are expert builders of webs. They use silk produced from their bodies to create webs that catch prey. The design of a web can vary from species to species. Some webs are orb-shaped, while others look like messy tangles. The strength and flexibility of spider silk make these webs both beautiful and functional.

6. Prairie dog towns

Prairie dogs are small rodents that live in large colonies called towns. These towns are made up of a network of burrows connected by tunnels.

Each burrow has different chambers for sleeping, nursing young, and hiding from predators. Prairie dog towns can cover many acres and provide homes for thousands of prairie dogs.

7. Bee hives

Bees are incredible builders of hives, which are made from wax produced by their bodies.

Inside a hive, bees create hexagonal cells where they store honey, pollen, and raise their young. The structure of a beehive is highly organised, allowing bees to efficiently manage their colony's needs.

8. Bowerbird bowers

Male bowerbirds build elaborate structures called bowers to attract mates. These bowers are made from twigs and decorated with colourful objects like flowers, berries, and even bits of plastic. The male bowerbird spends a lot of time arranging and maintaining the bower to impress potential mates.

9. Wasp nests

Wasps build nests out of paper-like material made from chewed wood fibres mixed with saliva.

These nests can be found hanging from trees, under eaves, or even underground. Inside, the nest is divided into cells where the wasps raise their young. The design and construction of a wasp nest showcase the skill of these insects.

10. Coral reefs

Coral reefs are built by tiny animals called coral polyps. These polyps produce limestone, which forms the hard structure of the reef.

