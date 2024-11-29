Africa is an incredibly diverse continent, home to many ethnicities and cultures. Each region has beautiful women with their own unique characteristics that distinguish its people.

For instance, Northern Africans often share features associated with the Middle East, while West Africans, East Africans, and Southern Africans each have distinct appearances well-recognised within their respective regions.

We compiled this list based on several blogs like Insider Monkey, Nile Post, and African Exponent Rating, and African countries that have won the most international pageants.

Top 5 African countries with the most beautiful women

1. Ethiopia

Ethiopian women are known for their distinct Middle Eastern and African features, which include almond-shaped eyes, curly hair, high cheekbones, and smooth skin tones.

Almost every website ranked them number one.

2. Somalia

Somali women, known for their distinctive facial features and effortless elegance, are tall, and slender, blending African and Arab influences.

Their natural beauty is globally recognised, with many models and influencers coming from Somalia.

3. Nigeria

Nigerian women are known for their beauty and fashion globally. Ayra Starr, Tems, and Tiwa Savage are some of the most beautiful women in the world, and they are Nigerians.

Not to mention Nigeria won the Miss World title in 2001 and was 1st runner up at the Miss Universe pageant this year.

4. South Africa

South Africa's a diverse population of white, black, and biracial women living in the country, so there are a lot of beautiful women there.

South Africa has won the Miss Universe and Miss World competitions three times, respectively.

5. Kenya

Kenyan women are known for their tall, lean physiques, shiny dark skin, and beautiful eyes and foreheads. They are admired for their classic African beauty.

Many Kenyan models and actresses are known for their beauty

Every African country has beautiful women, but these are the top five.