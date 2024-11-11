ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 African countries named after dead people

Temi Iwalaiye

These African countries are named after people who are no longer alive.

African countries named after dead people [shuttershock]
African countries named after dead people [shuttershock]

A country’s name often reflects its history and people. Some countries choose names that embody their hopes, aspirations, or geographical features.

Recommended articles

However, certain countries were named after individuals who have since passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eswatini was named after an ancient king [swazihighcom]
Eswatini was named after an ancient king [swazihighcom] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Here's the poorest country in the world (2024)

The Kingdom of Eswatini, previously known as Swaziland, takes its name from King Mswati II. Mswati II, widely regarded as Eswatini's most accomplished military leader, expanded the kingdom's territory to twice its current size.

Mswati II [shuttershock]
Mswati II [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

He was the king of Eswatini between 1840 and 1868.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1598, a Dutch squadron called the island "Mauritius" in memory of Prince Maurice Van Nassau, the "Stathouder" or Governor of Holland, after landing at Grand Port on the instructions of Admiral Wybrand Van Warwyck.

Mozambique was named after a dead person [britannica]
Mozambique was named after a dead person [britannica] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese gave the country the name Moçambique, or Mozambique, from Mussa Bin Bique, Mussa Al Big, Mossa Al Bique, Mussa Ben Mbiki, or Mussa Ibn Malik, one of the Arab traders who first visited the island.

According to Islamic understanding, Mussa Bin Bique was regarded as a shaykh, or authoritative figure, and his name became the name of the island and later the entire country of Mozambique in Africa.

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]
Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP] Pulse Nigeria

The Seychelles were formerly called Mahé in memory of Mahé de la Bourdonnais, patron and Mauritius administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in memory of Viscount Jean Moreau de Séchelles, who served as Finance Minister under Louis XV, Mahé later adopted the name Isle de Séchelles.

Later, the entire archipelago was referred to by this name (anglicised to Seychelles), but the largest island was once again called Mahé.

This country means Saint Thomas and Prince. The Portuguese named this Central African country after Saint Thomas, as it was discovered on his feast day. They named the island Príncipe in honour of Prince Afonso of Portugal, a favourite of the Portuguese king.

These five countries bear the name of people who are no longer alive but who significantly impacted their history or were revered by their colonizers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 African countries named after dead people

5 African countries named after dead people

Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openly

Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openly

5 Deep questions to ask yourself before 2025

5 countries where trade by barter still exists

5 countries where trade by barter still exists

Here's the tallest mountain in Nigeria - It's called the mountain of death

Here's the tallest mountain in Nigeria - It's called the mountain of death

50 morning prayers to start your day with faith and positivity

50 morning prayers to start your day with faith and positivity

3 situations where a person’s true colours always show, according to psychology

3 situations where a person’s true colours always show, according to psychology

5 reasons the Martell Tower will redefine experiences in Lagos

5 reasons the Martell Tower will redefine experiences in Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

What happens to your body when you stop taking birth control?

What happens to your body when you stop taking birth control?

KFC introduces Naija flavours & affordable value meal to delight Nigerian taste buds

KFC introduces Naija flavours & affordable value meal to delight Nigerian taste buds

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

The most expensive city to live in Africa [googleimages]

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

The least visited country in the world [remote]

This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away

The cleanest states in Nigeria [Enugustategov]

Top 5 cleanest cities in Nigeria with fresh air and beautiful scenery