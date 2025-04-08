Grace Oyelude: The story of Nigeria’s first beauty queen

April 8th marks International Pageant Day, a day to celebrate the beauty, talent, and resilience of women in pageantry while inspiring young girls to discover the life-changing opportunities pageants can provide.

The first beauty pageant in the world was the Eglinton Tournament of 1839, held in Scotland with Georgiana Seymour, Duchess of Somerset, being crowned "Queen of Beauty". In Nigeria, the first beauty pageant was in 1957, and it was a photo contest!

The 1st Beauty Pageant In Nigeria

The Miss Nigeria pageant began modestly in 1957 as a photo competition organized by the Daily Times, a national newspaper published by the Nigerian Printing and Publishing Company. Aspiring contestants were asked to submit their photographs to the paper’s Lagos office for consideration.

Grace Atinuke Oyelude who eventually became the 1st beauty queen to emerge from the competition said her brother encouraged her to participate in the contest.

I was living in Kano then. My brother saw the advertisement in the newspapers and advised me to go to Lagos for an interview to be selected as a Miss Nigeria contestant. He applied, and the result was that I was supposed to be in Lagos for the Miss Nigeria contest. I was working in the UAC then, and they also were also involved in the pageant. The following day, they got me on a plane to Lagos and that was it.

What Happened Next?

Oyelude, born in Kano in 1937 to James Adeleye Olude and Marthan Dantu entered for the Miss Nigeria photo contest and was selected and crowned Nigeria’s first beauty queen. Her victory marked the start of what would grow into one of Nigeria’s most beloved cultural traditions.

As the first Miss Nigeria, Oyelude received a £200 cash prize, a significant amount at the time and made a life-changing decision: she used part of her winnings to travel to England and study nursing.

Her Life And Achievements

Grace Oyelude moved to the United Kingdom, where she began her nursing education in Kent and qualified as a registered nurse in 1961. A year later, in 1962, she earned her midwifery certification after training at the prestigious St. Thomas' Hospital in London.

She acquired more degrees, broadening her expertise in healthcare management. She worked at Paddington General Hospital, affiliated with St Mary’s Hospital in London, before returning to Nigeria where she served at Kaduna General Hospital between 1964 and 1965 and also held the position of Senior Nursing Sister-in-Charge at the Kaduna Nursing Home (now Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital).

During the Nigerian Civil War in 1967, she led a medical team from the Northern Region, helping hospitals prepare for and manage wartime casualties. She rose to the position of Director of Nursing Services at the Institute of Health at Ahmadu Bello University in the early 1970s.

She served in this capacity until her voluntary retirement in 1985. Beyond her hospital work, Oyelude contributed significantly to national health systems. She was an external examiner for the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and chaired the Kwara State Health Management Board from 1980 to 1983.

On her 93rd birthday in 2023, she was celebrated by the Miss Nigeria Organisation:

We are immensely delighted to celebrate the evergreen beauty and brave leader, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude, on her 93rd birthday. Her courage, resolve, and great strength of character are excellent qualities that have endeared her to us and many others. Happy birthday, once again, to the first Miss Nigeria, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude. Thank you for paving the way and setting the standards that all Miss Nigeria Queens walkthrough, as well as your priceless contributions towards women’s empowerment.

The Miss Nigeria pageant has since evolved from its humble beginnings into an annual event that celebrates the intellect, poise, and values of Nigerian women. Winners are often awarded university scholarships and become ambassadors for social change, community development, and cultural preservation.

Other notable winners in the early days are: Helen Anyamaeluna who won in 1958.

Nene Etule, a former seamstress, made history as the only non-Nigerian to win the title in 1959.