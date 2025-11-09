Wizkid’s 14-Year-Old Son Bolu Sparks Frenzy With Debut Rap Single Teaser

The Nigerian music dynasty just gained a potent new voice. Boluwatife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of global superstar Wizkid, is set to officially make his debut into the industry. Going by the stage name Champz, the young talent has shared a viral teaser of his upcoming debut single.

The short clip showcases confident rap over a hip-hop beat, immediately setting the internet alight and generating intense buzz across Nigeria’s music scene.

Fans React to Tife Balogun's upcoming single

Social media couldn’t stay calm after the teaser dropped.

In just hours, the video has pulled thousands of views, likes, and retweets.

As of the time of this report, the teaser has racked up over 232,000 views, 11,000 likes, and 2.1K retweets on X (formerly Twitter), a clear indicator of the massive curiosity surrounding the son of a music legend.

And it is not just because he’s Wizkid’s son; people are genuinely impressed by his flow, delivery, and confidence

One user @CaptainMajek_0 wrote: “Jezzzzzz, Bolu about to shake the whole industry”

Another user @BigDami02 quipped: “No worry I like you pass wiz”

One other user @Maturesmith excitedly commented: “You’re better than Davido and Burna in my book”

A New Chapter in the Balogun Legacy

Boluwatife has been preparing for the spotlight for years.

He’s Wizkid’s first son with Shola Ogudu. And even at a young age, he’s shown serious ambition.

At just seven years old, he launched his own clothing line, Czar & Czarina, on his seventh birthday in 2018. This early entrepreneurial spirit confirmed he’s always had that drive.

Now, under the moniker "Champz", he’s shifting gears to music.

The rap snippet, titled "Champion's Arrival," was teased recently on his Instagram page. The lyrics in the short studio clip were bold and self-assured, featuring lines about "zero competition" and the time being right "to pass on the baton" to the new generation.

Boluwatife's mother, Shola Ogudu, also couldn't contain her excitement, quoting his post on X with three rocket emojis.