Boluwatife Balogun Is 14 and Already Dropping Bars. Like Father, Like Son?

On October 26, a clip of Boluwatife Balogun, Wizkid’s 14-year-old son, in the studio went viral on social media. In the video, Tife is seen confidently recording what appears to be his debut single, ‘Champions Arrival.’ Within hours, the post had crossed a million views, with thousands of comments hailing his talent and confidence.

The reactions were mixed but loud. Some fans couldn’t get over how much he sounds like Wizkid , pointing out his voice, calm energy, and the familiar mannerism that has long been his father’s signature.

Others were simply impressed that at just 14, he already seems comfortable behind the mic. Of course, there were a few skeptics too, those wondering if being Wizkid’s son makes the journey easier. Either way, everyone is talking.

Tife has been something of a public figure since birth. Born in May 2011 to Ayo Wizkid Balogun and Shola Ogudu, he’s grown up with fame all around him from viral family moments to social media milestones.

On Instagram, he already has over 500,000 followers, and he’s the face behind Czar and Czarina Kids, a clothing line gifted to him by his father on his seventh birthday. For someone who only started posting his own content in 2020, he’s built a formidable following.

Like Father, Like Son

Bolu’s upcoming debut single doesn’t feel random. If anything, it’s another creative experiment from someone who’s been raised around music, culture, and performance his whole life. After all, Wizkid himself started early, recording at 11 with his church group Glorious Five before hitting mainstream fame with his 2010 hit single Holla at Your Boy. It almost feels poetic that his son might be treading a similar path.

Another Music “Nepo Baby”?

Being Wizkid’s son is as “Nepo Baby” as it gets. Before the release of his debut track, Bolu already had a huge Wizkid FC fan base ready to support and push his music.

The younger Balogun is already enjoying earned media coverage thanks to the teaser’s immediate impact. His father’s influence will invariably grant him access to major platforms, top producers, and choice collaborators, which can make his journey to fame and success easier and faster than that of the average 14-year-old aspiring musician.

The Pressure That Awaits

Bolu’s advantages are obvious; he’s already walking into a world where his surname opens doors. He inherits, by default, a massive audience eager to see what he’ll do next. He’s also likely to inherit his father’s many detractors. This reality isn’t lost on the 14-year-old raps about having thousands of haters who haven’t even met him yet. This is the reality he’s walking into. One where every minor detail will be thoroughly scrutinised.

For Bolu, the real test will be finding his own sound and identity. He will always be his father’s son, and the influences will always show up in his sound. However, he can grow to become an artist who charts his own path.

For the audience, our duty is to remember that he’s still a 14-year-old simply expressing himself through music. He should be allowed to grow, find his voice, and become the artist his talents suggest he can be.