Rema's 'Calm Down' moves closer to becoming Afrobeats' first RIAA diamond record

Since its release in 2022 as one of the lead singles of Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses', 'Calm Down' has enjoyed huge global commercial success.

In a testament to its status as the most commercially successful African song in the United States, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez has now sold 8,000,000 units.

This is another major feat for the global hit record, which made history by becoming the first African song to surpass a billion streams in the country, marking a landmark moment for the hitmaker and Nigerian music.

'Calm Down' remix enjoyed massive success in the US, where it spent over 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It's NO. 3 peak on the chart also became the highest peak for a Nigerian song and the second for an African song, just behind Hugh Masakela's 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass', which reached No. 1.

Rema's 'Calm Down' holds multiple records, including the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify with its record-breaking 1 billion streams, while also surpassing 2 billion streams across both versions. It also holds the record for the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube with over 928 million views.

With 'Calm Down' selling 8 million units in the United States, Rema continues to edge closer to making history as the first African artist to have a diamond-certified song in the United States.

'Calm Down' is now tied with Ckay's race with 'Love Nwantiti’ as the highest certified African song in the US.