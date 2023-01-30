Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

The single was released on February 11, 2022, as one of the lead singles off Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed massive international success which further soared with the Selena Gomez-assisted remix.

'Calm Down' is the fastest Afrobeats single to reach 100 million views as it crossed this mark in less than 3 months.

The song also enjoyed international acclaim following the Selena Gomez remix that has seen it peak at NO. 8 on the UK Singles Chart and NO. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Weeks after the video crossed the 300 million views mark, the video has set a new record as the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube after it surpassed CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'.

The news was reported by the foremost music chart publication TurnTable Charts on Sunday, 29th January 2023.