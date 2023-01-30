ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has set a new record on YouTube with his smash hit 'Calm Down'.

Rema
Rema

Details: Rema's 'Calm Down' has made history by becoming the most-viewed Afrobeats music video on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The single was released on February 11, 2022, as one of the lead singles off Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed massive international success which further soared with the Selena Gomez-assisted remix.

'Calm Down' is the fastest Afrobeats single to reach 100 million views as it crossed this mark in less than 3 months.

The song also enjoyed international acclaim following the Selena Gomez remix that has seen it peak at NO. 8 on the UK Singles Chart and NO. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Weeks after the video crossed the 300 million views mark, the video has set a new record as the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube after it surpassed CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'.

The news was reported by the foremost music chart publication TurnTable Charts on Sunday, 29th January 2023.

'Calm Down' edged 'Love Nwantiti' with roughly 23,000 views to set a new Afrobeats record.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Asake's 'Omo Ope' makes history after spending 52 weeks on Nigeria's biggest music chart

Asake's 'Omo Ope' makes history after spending 52 weeks on Nigeria's biggest music chart

Pere says he was married at age 25 for a year

Pere says he was married at age 25 for a year

Wande Coal teases new single featuring Olamide

Wande Coal teases new single featuring Olamide

BBNaija's Ka3na gives birth to 2nd child in the UK

BBNaija's Ka3na gives birth to 2nd child in the UK

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Rising artist Zaiy officially unveils his 'Zaiy's Intro' EP

Rising artist Zaiy officially unveils his 'Zaiy's Intro' EP

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Tems

Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Portable

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Omah Lay

Omah Lay teases new single off upcoming 'Boy Alone' deluxe