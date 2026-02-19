AfriChange UK Wins “Best Fintech Website/Platform” at the 2026 Fintech Awards

#FeaturedPost

AfriChange, a leading cross-border payments platform, has been named Best Fintech Website / Platform in the UK at the 2026 Fintech Awards, presented by Business Awards UK. The award recognises outstanding innovation, usability, and measurable impact within the global fintech ecosystem.

The judges specifically commended AfriChange for providing GBP bank accounts, transparent mid-market exchange rates, and fixed-fee transfers, noting the platform’s commitment to serving immigrant and expatriate communities in the United Kingdom. The recognition reflects the company’s focus on combining digital efficiency with practical financial solutions tailored to underserved global users living in the UK.

In an increasingly interconnected world, access to reliable cross-border financial services remains essential. AfriChange provides UK-based customers with GBP accounts alongside fast, transparent international transfers. By offering clear pricing structures based on mid-market exchange rates and fixed fees, the platform aims to remove the uncertainty and hidden costs often associated with traditional transfer services.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us every day,” said David Ajala, CEO of AfriChange. “Our mission has always been to eliminate the barriers associated with cross-border finance, particularly for immigrant and expatriate communities who rely on dependable and transparent services.”

The Fintech Awards celebrate organisations redefining financial services through technology, innovation, and customer-focused solutions. AfriChange stood out among a competitive field of nominees for its robust digital infrastructure, clarity in pricing, and meaningful impact it delivers to communities sending and receiving money across borders. As AfriChange continues to grow, the company remains focused on strengthening its platform capabilities, expanding its reach, and enhancing access to transparent financial services for individuals and businesses operating internationally.

About AfriChange