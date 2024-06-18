Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

In another landmark feat, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez is the first Afrobeats and African song to accumulate over a billion on-demand streams in the United States.

This was revealed in a post by Chart Data on June 17, 2024. The hit song is one of the lead singles of Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' released in March 2022. After enjoying commercial success, the single would get a Selena Gomez remix released as one of the tracks on the deluxe version.

The remix would become a mega smash hit globally, especially in the United States where it set several notable records for an Afrobeats record and a song by an African artist.

'Calm Down' remix peaked at NO. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 which is a record for a contemporary African song and second only to Huge Masekala's 1968 chart-topper 'Grazing In The Grass'.

The song also spent over 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the summit of the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart which are both African records. Its success in the United States is also reflected in its 4X platinum RIAA certification.