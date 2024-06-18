ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema becomes the first African artist to record over a billion streams from a song in the United States.

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States
Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez is the first Afrobeats and African song to accumulate over a billion on-demand streams in the United States.

This was revealed in a post by Chart Data on June 17, 2024. The hit song is one of the lead singles of Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' released in March 2022. After enjoying commercial success, the single would get a Selena Gomez remix released as one of the tracks on the deluxe version.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remix would become a mega smash hit globally, especially in the United States where it set several notable records for an Afrobeats record and a song by an African artist.

'Calm Down' remix peaked at NO. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 which is a record for a contemporary African song and second only to Huge Masekala's 1968 chart-topper 'Grazing In The Grass'.

The song also spent over 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the summit of the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart which are both African records. Its success in the United States is also reflected in its 4X platinum RIAA certification.

Rema's 'Calm Down' holds the distinction as the first and only Afrobeats record to surpass over a billion streams on Spotify. It also holds the record for the most viewed music video by a Nigerian artist on YouTube with both the original surpassing 596 million views and the remix garnering 893 million views.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

See the trailer for 'What About Us?' produced by Pastor Iren starring Kunle Remi

See the trailer for 'What About Us?' produced by Pastor Iren starring Kunle Remi

Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Tems thrills fans at the 'Born In The Wild' concert in France

Tems thrills fans at the 'Born In The Wild' concert in France

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Adekunle Gold explains why he remains active on sickle cell advocacy

Adekunle Gold explains why he remains active on sickle cell advocacy

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album 'Superstar'

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist (Meta AI)

10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

5X Grammy winner PJ Morton features Fireboy, Asa, Mádé Kuti on new album

5X Grammy winner PJ Morton features Fireboy, Asa, Mádé Kuti on new album