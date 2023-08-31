Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart
Nigerian superstar Rema has made history after his song spent 52 weeks at the summit of the Billboard US Afrobeats chart.
Recommended articles
The Nigerian superstar has made history with 'Calm Down' his international mega-hit collaboration with Selena Gomez which became the first song to spend 52 weeks (1 Year) at the top of the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.
The song released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' has spent 75 weeks on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart.
'Calm Down' has set multiple Nigerian records including being the longest-charting African song (51 weeks as of Chart week September 2, 2023) and the highest charting Nigerian song (second African song behind only South Africa's Hugh Masekala's 1968 record (Grazing In The Grass') on the Billboard Hot 100 with a NO. 3 peak.
The song has received an RIAA platinum plaque for its exploits in the United States where it also made history for reaching the summit of the Billboard Pop Radio.
'Calm Down' is the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify and the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube.
The song was nominated for the 2023 VMAs in the collaboration of the year category as well as in the forthcoming 2023 Headies award where Rema is billed to perform.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng