Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

The Nigerian superstar has made history with 'Calm Down' his international mega-hit collaboration with Selena Gomez which became the first song to spend 52 weeks (1 Year) at the top of the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.

The song released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' has spent 75 weeks on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

'Calm Down' has set multiple Nigerian records including being the longest-charting African song (51 weeks as of Chart week September 2, 2023) and the highest charting Nigerian song (second African song behind only South Africa's Hugh Masekala's 1968 record (Grazing In The Grass') on the Billboard Hot 100 with a NO. 3 peak.

The song has received an RIAA platinum plaque for its exploits in the United States where it also made history for reaching the summit of the Billboard Pop Radio.