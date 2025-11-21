Tems Surprises Fans with New EP ‘Love Is a Kingdom’

Tems just dropped a surprise EP, and excitement is already spreading across social media. Known for her signature blend of Afrobeats and R&B, the Nigerian singer-songwriter has become a global sensation, with fans eagerly awaiting every new release.

'Love Is a Kingdom' arrived on November 21st with no prior announcement or features, just seven tracks under 20 minutes, all written and mostly produced by Tems herself under RCA Records, showing off her skills on the mic and beyond it. The EP comes as a fresh dose of her usual intimate, emotional sound, giving listeners a chance to dive into her world.

Tems’ 2025 Highlights

While it was a relatively quiet year for Tems in terms of solo releases, she still made waves across the music scene.



Fans got to hear her on features, including 'Raindance' on Dave’s recently released album. She joined Omah Lay on the remix of Ciza’s ‘Isaka II’. She scored a high-profile feature as she appeared on 'I Think You’re Special' off Justin Bieber’s ‘SWAG II’, and her latest guest appearance came on 'You Get Me' on Show Dem Camp’s ‘Afrika Magik' album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the studio, Tems also took her talent to the stage, performing at Afropunk Brasil on November 9th, and made a high-profile appearance at GQ’s Men of the Year event in London.

Even without a solo project earlier this year, Tems’ presence in features, performances, and international events kept her firmly in the spotlight, making the surprise drop of ‘Love Is a Kingdom' all the more exciting.

Looking Back: Born in the Wild

Tems’ last album, 'Born in the Wild', released in 2024, was a major milestone in her career. The album received critical acclaim, commercial success and even earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards .



The single ‘Love Me Jeje' won Best African Music Performance, cementing Tems’ status as a leading voice in African music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album showcased her ability to fuse alt-R&B with Afrobeats, delivering soulful vocals, introspective lyrics, and production that highlights her artistry. It set a high bar for fans and critics alike, and the anticipation for her next project has been palpable ever since.

The New EP: Love Is a Kingdom

'Love Is a Kingdom' arrived as a surprise, with Tems handling most of the creative process herself. The seven-track EP stays true to her signature sound, intimate, emotional, and melodic, with a runtime of under 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have already started reacting on social media, and while a few voices suggested she should “read the room”, given recent unrest in Nigeria, the response has overwhelmingly been positive, with the majority of listeners showing love and excitement for her new material.

The EP is now available on all streaming platforms, and with no features or prior announcement, Tems keeps the focus squarely on her artistry, giving fans a fresh body of work to enjoy.