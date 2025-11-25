Shalipopi Announces Release Date For Third Album AURACLE

Nigerian award-winning rapper Shalipopi has officially set the wheels in motion for his next era. The self-proclaimed ‘Pluto Presido’ has officially announced his next project. It is his third album, titled AURACLE. The release date is set for 5th December 2025. Shalipopi shared the news on social media. His post on X(formerly Twitter) was direct and celebratory. He thanked God for his journey. He acknowledged his dedicated fanbase, the "Plutomanias." The tweet included a link for pre-saving the album.

The new album marks a significant milestone for the Edo-born star, whose rapid rise has been fuelled by viral hits, chart-topping projects, and an unmistakable sonic identity. With AURACLE, Shalipopi will have dropped three full-length albums in just over two years.

From “Elon Musk” to Global Spotlight

Shalipopi, born Crown Uzama, became a household name in 2023 when his breakout track “Elon Musk” took over the airwaves and social media. The hit pushed him into the mainstream, showcasing his blend of Afrobeats, street-pop, hip-hop inflections, and the cultural flair of Benin City.

He followed the hit with a string of high-performing projects. His Planet Pluto EP (July 2023) introduced the now-viral “Pluto” slang and established a confident sonic direction. It was his first major statement, and the streets quickly embraced it. Later that year, his debut album Presido La Pluto (November 2023) debuted at No. 1 across major charts, including the TurnTable Top 100 Albums. Packed with fan favourites like “Cast”, the album reinforced his knack for turning street language into nationwide hits. The ODUMODUBLVCK collaboration heightened its impact, helping cement Shalipopi’s status as a chart force.

Barely months later, he returned with a second album, ‘Shakespopi’, released on 11 April 2024, another immediate chart-topper. Its standout single “ASAP” shot straight to No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100, confirming his commercial dominance.

Shakespopi’s Mixed Reviews and the High Stakes for AURACLE

Despite the hype, ‘Shakespopi’ failed to live up to commercial expectations and was also received poor critical feedback.

Several major publications criticised the project for relying too heavily on Shalipopi’s established formula. Critics said the album lacked the artistic progression they expected from a sophomore effort. Some described it as rushed, with rudimentary songwriting and limited thematic depth.

They noted the lack of lyrical depth on many tracks. Some critics also believed the album lacked the storytelling of his earlier work. It showed Shalipopi’s power to create club anthems. But it left listeners craving something more innovative.

However, AURACLE is now expected to answer that challenge and really define its growth in clearer terms. The title itself, AURACLE, suggests a shift into something more spiritual or introspective. Fans and critics expect a change. They anticipate a new level of sonic maturity. The project needs to move beyond the established "Afro-Pluto" template and must show musical growth and deeper thematic exploration.

The album is confirmed to feature 22 tracks, including the hit singles "Laho," "Laho II" (featuring Grammy winner Burna Boy), "Laho III" (with Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro), "Him" (featuring American rapper Gunna), and "Na So." The artist can take his time. This may result in a more polished final product, and Plutomanias are ready to support their Presido. They are eager to see if AURACLE will silence the critics.

