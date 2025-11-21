10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Tems, Victony, Wizkid

With Detty December already kicking off, the customary end-of-the-year music rush is heating up. With the chances of scoring a December anthem on the line, artists are throwing their hat in the ring with the release of new materials.



Tems' is the major highlight of the week as she released a surprise 7-track EP titled 'Love Is A Kingdom'.

Wizkid has been on a fiery collaboration run this year, and he continues his fine form with two guest appearances.



The sensational Afrobeats star Victony is back with a new EP, 'Very Stubborn,' which built off the momentum of his debut LP 'Stubborn,' ranked Pulse Nigeria's Number 1 Album of 2024.



From the plethora of releases this week, we have shortlisted 10 songs you should check out.

Tems - Big Daddy

Grammy winner Tems brings her bold melodies on the tingling guitar riffs of uptempo single 'Big Daddy,' where she

Victony - Ordinary Things

For Victony, defiance is the path to success. He maintains this mindset as he boldly declares his ascension beyond the ordinary in a genre-blending record that holds Afrobeats and House music elements

DJ Tunez feat Wizkid, Odumodublvck - Easy On Me

Era-defining rapper Odumodublvck brings his infectious Highlife melodies to DJ Tunez's groovy tune, where Wizkid rolls back the years with a verse that shows the effortlessness with which he molds melodies and swaggers on Afrobeats production.

Monaky - Run

Monaky's distinctive baritone and storytelling shine on this party-starting Amapiano log drum-punctuated track, where he shares the tale of the fast life of a star who's navigating a city constantly on his heels.

Ayo Maff - Tension

Fast-rising star Ayo Maff is looking to end 2025 on a high with the release of the emo track 'Tension,' which echoes the familiar tale of hustle and love from the perspective of a Gen Z star confronting the dynamism of life on the street.

KCEE, Umu Obiligo - Na You Sabi

The icon KCEE calls out new age indigenous Igbo music duo Umu Obiligo for another Ogene-driven record that celebrates their wins and triumphs. The timeliness of the record offers listeners who will be making the trip back to the East for Christmas an anthem to celebrate a victorious year.

6UFF - Idi Amin

The Iron Man of Nigerian music, 6UFF, brings his trademark hyper-masculine bars and street vibe to a new track he names after the infamous Ugandan dictator to send the classic message of defiance and strength that shapes hip hop.

Salle - Love From The 90's

The sensational rising star Salle craves that old school love, but she wants it from a safe distance where it won't hurt. This is the message she passes with infectious melodies on a slow-burning production.

Princess Wanda - Darling

Afrofusion star Princess Wanda blends vibrant Dancehall bounce with Afrobeats energy to craft a warm track that declares the consuming feeling of being in love.

Savage - Olisa

Savage brings the 3-step Afro House sound closer to the Nigerian audience with his song 'Olisa'. Combining his street-shaped writing, he makes a moving plea for guidance, which brings the gospel message to the dancefloor.