TurnTable Charts data shows how Wizkid dominated the first half of 2025

Nigeria's only standard music chart platform, TurnTable Charts, has released its Industry Digest for the first half of 2025.

The magazine offers a breakdown of the songs, albums, and artists that dominated the first six months of 2025 across streaming platforms, radio, and TV stations.

The first half of 2025 has been The Wizkid Show

A recurring name on the summit of every list is multi-award-winning superstar Wizkid, who is the leading artist in Nigeria across all platforms.



His dominance his thanks to the release of his sixth album 'Morayo' in 2024. The project continued to enjoy success in the first half of 2025, where it emerged as the leading project with 235M streams. The single 'Kese' off the album was also the most played song on the radio in the first half of the year.

The Grammy winner was able to lay claim to the number spot on the artists' list, taking to his run of collaborations in the first half of the year, which increased his market share.



The hitmaker appeared on songs with Ayra Starr's 'Gimme Dat', two songs on Olamide's self-titled album, and shone on DJ Tunez's 'One Condition' with breakout star Fola.

The street is in love with Seyi Vibez, so is the streaming algorithm

Seyi Vibez's dominance of the street continues to be captured by his growing streaming numbers.



The award-winning star was the most-streamed artist in Nigeria in the first half of 2025 with 297M streams across all platforms.

In 2025, the hitmaker released the surprise 4-track EP 'Children of Africa', which housed the hit song 'Shaolin'. He followed up the EP with the pop offering 'Pressure' before appearing on Olamide's '99' alongside Asake, Young Jonn, and Daecolm.

His 2025 releases, coupled with his multiple project releases in 2024, ensured he plundered more streams in Nigeria than any other artist.

Inside Davido's 5ive-star performance

Davido made his mark in the first half of 2025 with the release of his fifth album, '5ive'. The project enjoyed success with the single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay, emerging as the fans' favourite.



The album is the second most-streamed project in the first half of 2025 with 173M streams.

His hit single 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike is the third most-streamed song in the first half of the year. Davido was also the leading artist on the radio in the first half of 2025 with 6.77B impressions.

Fido finds Joy

In the first 6 months of 2025, Fido's smash hit single 'Joy Is Coming' was one of the most ubiquitous songs as it dominated social media and the charts

In a reflection of its massive popularity, the song is the most-streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of the year, with 68.6M streams. It also garnered 1.2 billion radio impressions, second only to Wizkid's 'Kese'.

Odumodublvck - Naija hip-hop messiah

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, there has not been a hotter rapper in Nigeria and Africa than Odumodublvck.

In the first half of 2025, the rapper continued his dominance with the release of the project 'The Machine Is Coming', which is the 6th most-streamed in Nigeria with 82.8M streams.

