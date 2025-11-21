Victony Taps Don Jazzy, Terry G For New EP ‘Very Stubborn’

When Victony released his debut LP, ‘Stubborn,’ in 2024, the title reflected the mindset he uses to navigate life. The 24-year-old star has faced multiple challenges during his musical journey, which he defied to become one of Afrobeats’ finest voices.

Released on October 21, 2025, ‘Very Stubborn’ builds on the critically acclaimed debut and further presents Victony’s strong-willed personality. The project was preceded by the release of the singles ‘Skido’ featuring hip-hop icon Olamide and ‘Tanko,’ which features a guest verse from veteran Street pop star Terry G.

‘Very Stubborn’: Victony’s Defiant Rise

After releasing a debut LP that critics considered one of the best albums of 2024, Victony leans into that defiant creative mindset to deliver an EP that upholds the artistic sensibilities that set him apart. The eight-track EP features his familiar Pidgin English writing, which he uses to relatably tell colourful stories of ambition, passion, individuality, and personal trials.

Ahead of the release, the star, born Anthony Ebuka Victor, has been on a fine run of guest appearances. Earlier in the year, he appeared on Odumodublvck’s hit single ‘Pity This Boy.’ He joined Musa Keys on Davido’s ‘Holywater’ before appearing on BNXN’s ‘Cough Syrup.’

He featured Fridayy for the remix of his first single of 2025, ‘Glory,’ and made guest appearances on songs with Darkoo, Gabzy, Fola, Spinall, and Sarz.

The appearance of Don Jazzy on the album suggests that Victony may have been driven by a desire to collaborate with some of the Afrobeats icons who inspired him.



On ‘Very Stubborn,’ his familiar emotive melodies are even more sombre as he explores the cost of fame and the pressure it brings, notably on the opener ‘Way Home’ featuring Shorae Moore. This introspection shapes part of the EP as Victony again proves his ability to move listeners emotionally.

Tricky Release Timing

While Victony previously announced the release date, the project could not have come at a trickier time, when the attention of Nigerians, both online and offline, is heavily focused on the recent increased insecurity plaguing the country.