Nollywood mourns as Kayode Peters, creator of ‘My Flatmates’ passes on

The Nigerian film and television industry is mourning the loss of one of its brightest comedic minds, Kayode Peters, whose passing was confirmed in a heartfelt tribute posted by Africa Magic on June 29.
“All of us at Africa Magic mourn the passing of Kayode Peters, a gifted director, producer, and comedic trailblazer whose work helped shape modern television in Nigeria,” the statement read.
Kayode Peters carved a distinct niche for himself in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape. Best known for his work on My Flatmates, he was a master of situational comedy, blending relatable stories with sharp wit and impeccable timing. But Flatmates was just one jewel in a crown of projects that brought joy to living rooms across the country.
Over the years, Peters wore many hats: director, producer, showrunner, and creative mentor, but his greatest role may have been that of a cultural bridge between everyday life and comedy. His work reflected the quirks, frustrations, and beauty of Nigerian life with humour that was never far removed from the heart.
“From My Flatmates to countless unforgettable productions, Kayode brought joy and laughter into our homes with every scene,” Africa Magic’s statement continued.
Colleagues, actors, and fans have since poured out tributes, praising his collaborative spirit and generous mentorship. Known for championing new talent, Kayode’s sets were often the training ground for rising actors and writers who have since gone on to lead their creative paths.
His contributions helped shape the tone and trajectory of Nigerian sitcoms in the post-2010 era, cementing him as a cornerstone of modern African television.
“His legacy lives on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Thank you for the laughter, the lessons, and the magic. Rest in peace. 🕊️”
Though he has left the stage, Kayode Peters’ presence will echo through the episodes still streaming, the careers he helped launch, and the countless smiles he created. In an industry built on storytelling, he told his with a laugh, and we’re all better for it.
