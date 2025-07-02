'He Abandoned Me, Killed My Career ': Baba Suwe’s wife makes startling claims about late actor

Ayodele Omidina, estranged wife of the late legendary Yoruba comic actor Babatunde Omidina, widely known as Baba Suwe, has opened up about the reasons behind their separation and its lasting impact on her career in Nollywood.

In a candid interview with actor Kunle Afod, Ayodele revealed that the comic icon “abandoned” her following his marriage to fellow thespian Omoladun, despite their long-standing relationship and the numerous efforts made by friends and well-wishers to reconcile them.

“It’s true, Baba Suwe abandoned me after he married Omoladun. He didn’t give any explanation despite several people going to meet him for reconciliation,” she said.

Though the split came without closure, Ayodele acknowledged that Baba Suwe continued to support their children.

“So I accepted my fate. However, he still took care of his kids.”