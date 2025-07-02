'He Abandoned Me, Killed My Career ': Baba Suwe’s wife makes startling claims about late actor

Ayodele Omidina, estranged wife of the late legendary Yoruba comic actor Babatunde Omidina, widely known as Baba Suwe, has opened up about the reasons behind their separation and its lasting impact on her career in Nollywood.
In a candid interview with actor Kunle Afod, Ayodele revealed that the comic icon “abandoned” her following his marriage to fellow thespian Omoladun, despite their long-standing relationship and the numerous efforts made by friends and well-wishers to reconcile them.
“It’s true, Baba Suwe abandoned me after he married Omoladun. He didn’t give any explanation despite several people going to meet him for reconciliation,” she said.
Though the split came without closure, Ayodele acknowledged that Baba Suwe continued to support their children.
“So I accepted my fate. However, he still took care of his kids.”
Reflecting on their beginnings, Ayodele, who began acting in 1979, recalled that their relationship predated Baba Suwe’s rise to fame.
“We have been together before he (Baba Suwe) started acting. I was still in school when he said he wanted to marry me.”
However, the separation not only fractured their personal bond but also had a damaging effect on her professional life. Ayodele recounted how Baba Suwe reportedly sabotaged her chances in the industry by portraying her as unavailable for work.
“I stopped featuring in movies after we separated, but I wasn’t hurt that people stopped calling me for roles because that was something Baba Suwe had already put in place,” she said.
“He used to tell people that they couldn’t cast me all the time because I was a full housewife. That mindset stuck with many of them, which is why they still don’t reach out for movie roles. However, I’m still interested.”
Born on August 22, 1958, Baba Suwe became a household name through his humorous, often satirical roles in Yoruba cinema. He passed away on November 22, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and resilience. His second wife, Omoladun, also a comedienne, died earlier in September 2009.
Despite the challenges she endured, Ayodele paid tribute to Baba Suwe’s unwavering determination and ambition.
“I married ‘Baba Suwe’ when he was nobody, there was nothing with him then, so, I knew him very well as a very determined person that wanted to be a great man despite all odds,” she recalled.
Ayodele’s revelations offer a deeply personal look into the cost of fame, the complexities of love, and the shadows cast behind the scenes of a life lived in the spotlight.
