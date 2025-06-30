‘So Proud of My Star’: Femi Otedola celebrates daughter’s rise in Nollywood

Femi Otedola, Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, has once again expressed admiration for his daughter Temi Otedola’s rising star in Nollywood.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the proud father shared a clip from her latest film, the supernatural thriller Ms Kanyin, along with a heartfelt caption.

“So proud of my star @temiotedola on the release of her amazing new movie ‘Ms Kanyin’. Watch now on Amazon Prime Video 🎬 …F.Ote💲,” he wrote.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video since June 27, Ms Kanyin tells a spine-chilling story rooted in urban legends and spiritual horror.