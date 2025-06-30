‘So Proud of My Star’: Femi Otedola celebrates daughter’s rise in Nollywood

Femi Otedola, Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, has once again expressed admiration for his daughter Temi Otedola’s rising star in Nollywood.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the proud father shared a clip from her latest film, the supernatural thriller Ms Kanyin, along with a heartfelt caption.
“So proud of my star @temiotedola on the release of her amazing new movie ‘Ms Kanyin’. Watch now on Amazon Prime Video 🎬 …F.Ote💲,” he wrote.
Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video since June 27, Ms Kanyin tells a spine-chilling story rooted in urban legends and spiritual horror.
Directed by Jerry Ossai and produced by Nemsia Studios, the film follows the rebellious and fiercely intelligent Amara, played by Temi, a boarding school student who unknowingly unleashes the vengeful spirit of the notorious Madame Koi-Koi after violating a long-standing rule.
As supernatural terror spreads through the school halls, Amara must confront buried truths with the help of a determined staff member. The film blends mystery, tradition, and psychological tension in a way that echoes themes from African folklore and coming-of-age thrillers.
Ms Kanyin boasts a strong ensemble cast including Michelle Dede, Kanaga Jnr, Toluwani George, Natse Jemide, Kalu Ikeagwu, Demola Adedoyin, Keppy Ekpenyong, Blessing Onwukwe, and Francis Onwochei. Yet Temi’s performance has emerged as a standout, drawing praise for its emotional depth and on-screen maturity.
Temi Otedola first stepped into the spotlight in 2020 with Citation, Kunle Afolayan’s socially-conscious film that tackled the issue of sexual harassment in academia.
Her compelling portrayal of Moremi, a courageous university student who confronts her powerful professor, earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Actress at the Ghana Movie Awards.
Despite being new to acting at the time, Temi’s performance in Citation proved she was more than just a billionaire’s daughter; she was a natural storyteller.
Since then, she has continued to build her portfolio with carefully selected roles that reflect both artistic challenge and cultural relevance.
With Ms Kanyin, Temi shows a different side of her range, balancing vulnerability with defiance in a role that pits her against an ancient evil.
It marks a notable shift from her previous, more grounded roles and signals her readiness to explore genre filmmaking in Nollywood.
As her father rightly put it, “So proud of my star”, and with performances like this, it's clear Temi Otedola is carving her legacy, one role at a time.
