ICYMI: BBNaija’s Koyin Breaks Down After Food Clash with Kaybobo

On Monday, the usually composed Koyin found himself in tears after a fiery clash with fellow housemate Kaybobo, and yes, it was over food.
The Food Fight
The drama kicked off when Kaybobo accused Koyin of disrespecting him in the kitchen. While the specifics of the alleged offence were a bit murky, the energy wasn't.
What started as a tense exchange quickly escalated into a heated back-and-forth that had other housemates scrambling to play peacemaker.
The confrontation visibly rattled Koyin, who was later seen sobbing in the lounge, comforted by fellow contestants.
Twitter (or X) users, of course, had a field day, with #Koyin and #Kaybobo trending within hours. Some fans empathised with his emotional reaction, while others questioned why food is always the trigger point for early house drama.
A House already heating up
If you thought BBNaija season 10 was going to take a slow burn approach, think again. Ten Over Ten burst onto our screens with a two-day launch: the ladies made their glamorous entrances on Saturday, followed by the male housemates on Sunday.
So far, the mix is proving volatile, just the way Biggie likes it.
New Twists, New Stakes
This year’s edition is already shaping up to be the most competitive in the show's history. The winner stands to walk away with a mind-blowing ₦150 million, the largest prize ever. But Big Brother didn’t stop there. Here's what's new:
Impact Player of the Week: Housemates now vote for the most influential player each week. Bragging rights and power dynamics? Check.
Earn-as-you-play Model: Housemates accumulate weekly earnings that contribute to their final prize, a twist that ensures every task counts, and slacking off comes at a cost.
The Tree of Trinkets: This mysterious new addition gives HOHs access to trinkets that can influence nominations, gameplay, and alliances. Expect chaos, backstabbing, and some serious strategy.
HOH drama already underway
Jason Jae, one of the male housemates introduced on Sunday, wasted no time in snatching the title of the first Head of House. He also became the first to defend his reign in the newly introduced HoH Challenger Twist, meaning he now sets the tone for what HOH power looks like this season.
Insiders are already speculating that this twist could make or break relationships in the house, especially as access to the Tree of Trinkets becomes a currency of its own.
What to expect?
With egos clashing, tears flowing, and ₦150 million on the line, BBNaija: Ten Over Ten is shaping up to be one for the books.
Will Koyin bounce back from the emotional fallout? Will Kaybobo face backlash from the fans or his fellow housemates? And what new drama will the Tree of Trinkets unleash next?
