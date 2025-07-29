ICYMI: BBNaija’s Koyin Breaks Down After Food Clash with Kaybobo

On Monday, the usually composed Koyin found himself in tears after a fiery clash with fellow housemate Kaybobo, and yes, it was over food.

The Food Fight

The drama kicked off when Kaybobo accused Koyin of disrespecting him in the kitchen. While the specifics of the alleged offence were a bit murky, the energy wasn't.



What started as a tense exchange quickly escalated into a heated back-and-forth that had other housemates scrambling to play peacemaker.

The confrontation visibly rattled Koyin, who was later seen sobbing in the lounge, comforted by fellow contestants.



Twitter (or X) users, of course, had a field day, with #Koyin and #Kaybobo trending within hours. Some fans empathised with his emotional reaction, while others questioned why food is always the trigger point for early house drama.



ALSO READ: Love BBNaija? Here are 8 reality shows on Showmax you should devour too

A House already heating up

If you thought BBNaija season 10 was going to take a slow burn approach, think again. Ten Over Ten burst onto our screens with a two-day launch: the ladies made their glamorous entrances on Saturday, followed by the male housemates on Sunday.