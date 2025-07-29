Mercy Eke throws weight behind BBNAIJA 10/10 housemate

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page, Mercy crowned Dede, the 23-year-old Delta-born entrepreneur, as her top pick.

“Dede a 10/10,” she posted, sending fans into a frenzy and putting the spotlight firmly on the charismatic housemate.

With her seal of approval now stamped, #TeamDede is gathering momentum online, and Mercy’s influence might just tilt the scales in his favour.

The BBNaija Season 10 edition, aptly themed Ten Over Ten, is already brewing rivalries outside the house.



Former housemates Erica and Tacha recently clashed on social media over their top picks. Erica threw her weight behind Sabrina, while Tacha is rooting for Isabella.



Meanwhile, Adekunle Olopade is supporting Sultana, proving that this year’s season is not just about the housemates, it’s about their alumni alliances too.