Mercy Eke throws weight behind BBNAIJA 10/10 housemate

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page, Mercy crowned Dede, the 23-year-old Delta-born entrepreneur, as her top pick.
“Dede a 10/10,” she posted, sending fans into a frenzy and putting the spotlight firmly on the charismatic housemate.
With her seal of approval now stamped, #TeamDede is gathering momentum online, and Mercy’s influence might just tilt the scales in his favour.
The BBNaija Season 10 edition, aptly themed Ten Over Ten, is already brewing rivalries outside the house.
Former housemates Erica and Tacha recently clashed on social media over their top picks. Erica threw her weight behind Sabrina, while Tacha is rooting for Isabella.
Meanwhile, Adekunle Olopade is supporting Sultana, proving that this year’s season is not just about the housemates, it’s about their alumni alliances too.
With ₦150 million worth of cash and prizes at stake, Season 10 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and star-studded editions yet.
Who is Mercy Eke?
Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, entrepreneur, and reality TV star who rose to fame after winning Big Brother Naija Season 4 (Pepper Dem) in 2019.
She made history as the first female winner of the BBNaija franchise, capturing hearts with her bold personality, fashion-forward style, and strategic gameplay.
Since her win, Mercy, popularly known as Lambo, has remained a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene.
She's launched several businesses, including a clothing line and a real estate company, while also building a strong presence on social media with millions of followers.
She returned to the BBNaija house in 2023 as a finalist in the All Stars season, further solidifying her legacy as one of the most iconic housemates in the show's history.
