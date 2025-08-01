Mercy Johnson-Okojie reflects on family values in new photoshoot with husband and children

The screen icon took to Instagram to share a set of stunning new portraits featuring herself, her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie, and their four children: Purity, Henry, Angel, and Divine-Mercy.

Dressed in vibrant matching ensembles of yellow and black, the family of six exuded unity, joy, and a sense of unshakable bond that her fans have come to admire over the years. Mercy accompanied the photos with a touching caption that read: “The foundation of family is where it all begins for me... It's our month... Happy new month...”

The photos, captured in a warmly lit studio setting, show the Okojies posed in various group shots, some formal, others filled with playful energy.



In one frame, Mercy and her husband share a knowing smile while their children beam around them. In another, the actress is seen cradling her youngest daughter as the other children strike fun, carefree poses. Each shot seems to echo her words about the centrality of family in her life.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has once again offered a heartfelt glimpse into her private life, sharing a new set of family portraits accompanied by a reflective message about the significance of family. Known for balancing a thriving film career with a deeply rooted commitment to motherhood and marriage, the actress used her social media platform to reaffirm what she calls the “foundation” of her life.

Mercy's dedication to preserving a close-knit family unit has remained admirable and consistent, especially in an industry where fame can often disrupt personal bonds.





Who is Mercy Johnson?

Born in Lagos State in 1984, Mercy Johnson burst onto the Nigerian film scene with her breakout role in the 2004 movie The Maid, where her emotional range and authenticity immediately made her a household name. She went on to star in dozens of Nollywood films, such as Dumebi the Dirty Girl, War in the Palace, and Heart of a Fighter, often portraying strong, complex women navigating challenging circumstances. Her performances earned her widespread acclaim, multiple awards, and a loyal fan base across Africa and beyond. But beyond the silver screen, Mercy is also a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political figure.

In 2020, her husband Odianosen Okojie contested and won a seat in the Edo State House of Representatives, with Mercy often standing by his side as both a partner and a supporter of community development. Their union, which began in 2011, has been celebrated for its strength, particularly in a space where celebrity marriages often face public scrutiny. The recent photo set, shared at the start of a new month, is more than just a routine update; it reads like a manifesto of her values.

