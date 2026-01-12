2026 Golden Globes: Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet and the biggest winners [FULL LIST]

See the full list of the winners at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards returned to the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, January 11, and it was anything but boring. Host Nikki Glaser returned for her second year, trading soft barbs for sharp roasts that spared no one, not even the A-listers in the front row.

The room was packed with stars and the 2026 Golden Globes winners proved that 2025 was a stellar year for storytelling. The event celebrated the best in film and TV.

Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes: 'Most Impressive Thing Is Accomplishing All This Before Your Girlfriend Turned 30' pic.twitter.com/WgHTTK7JhR — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 12, 2026

Red Carpet Glamour Shines Bright

Before the awards began, the red carpet showcased striking fashion choices. Teyana Taylor, star of "One Battle After Another", wore a custom Schiaparelli gown featuring a diamond-encrusted thong detail.

Teyana Taylor attending the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/PA Images via Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet sported an all-black look complemented by a Cartier necklace. Selena Gomez wowed in a Chanel dress adorned with hundreds of white floral embellishments, a creation that took over 300 hours. Other attendees like Emma Stone stunned in a butter-yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece

Timothée Chalamet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Leonardo Di Caprio the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Jacob Elordi at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Ana de Armas at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Michael B Jordan at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Film Categories Deliver Thrills

The ceremony saw several significant wins. Teyana Taylor won the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another, delivering an emotional speech.

Teyana Taylor cries as she accepts her first ever Golden Globe



“To my brown sisters & little brown girls watching tonight… We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, our dreams deserve space”



See the winners list: https://t.co/u8RneFY12F pic.twitter.com/8Acjc7lvGK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2026

Timothée Chalamet, who shined at the Critics Choice Awards, also celebrated his first Golden Globe win for his role in Marty Supreme, noting the achievement felt particularly special after multiple previous nominations.

Other notable acting winners included Jessie Buckley and Wagner Moura, highlighting success for independent and international productionsans cheered as winners hugged on stage. The night felt electric with each announcement.

Despite being the third-most nominated film of the night with seven nods, "Sinners" directed by Ryan Coogler was shut out of the major "prestige" categories. Many pundits expected it to sweep the Drama awards, but it was upset by Chloé Zhao’s "Hamnet" for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

However, in a genuine upset, "Sinners" took home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. It beat out massive franchise juggernauts like "Avatar: Fire and Ash" ($1.2 billion) and "Zootopia 2" ($1.6 billion). While "Sinners" was a hit, having grossed $368.2 million globally, it was the "most daring" and original film in the bunch, making its victory a highlight for fans of non-franchise cinema.

TV Wins and Surprises Cap the Night

Television categories brought more excitement. "The Pitt" on HBO Max won Best Television Series – Drama. The medical thriller edged out rivals with tense plots. Noah Wyle won Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his lead role. "Adolescence" also won for TV, adding to its haul. In limited series, Stephen Graham and Michelle Williams triumphed, winning Best Actor and Actress in a Limited Series. Adam Brody and Steve Martin got nods but no wins. The TV wins mixed veterans with newcomers as The Golden Globes bridged film and TV perfectly.

The 2026 Golden Globes Winners: Full List

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama : " Hamnet"

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: "One Battle After Another"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Wagner Moura , "The Secret Agent"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Jessie Buckley , "Hamnet"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet , " Marty Supreme"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgård , "Sentimental Value"

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor , "One Battle After Another"

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson , "One Battle After Another"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement : "Sinners"

Best Animated Feature: "KPop Demon Hunters"

TELEVISION