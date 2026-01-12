See Our Best Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

See the best looks from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, featuring standout fashion moments from Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Hollywood wasted no time reminding us that fashion never sleeps. Just eleven days into 2026, the Golden Globes red carpet arrived loud , opinionated, and surprisingly theatrical. This year’s setup, dramatic staircase, monochrome dominance, and a strong Met Gala echo , set the tone before anyone even posed.

Black and white ruled, but personality did the heavy lifting. From Old Hollywood silhouettes to experimental couture twists, the carpet felt intentional rather than performative. The kind of night where clothes told stories instead of chasing trends.

Below are some of our best looks of the night, because they had craftsmanship, context, and confidence.

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti delivered one of those rare red-carpet moments that fashion people quietly agree on. Her custom Louis Vuitton look paired a silver metallic, hand-embroidered bustier with a sweeping velvet skirt, structured yet fluid, modern without being cold. The mirrored appliqué caught light in motion, not flashes. Styled with De Beers diamonds and Brandon Blackwood shoes, the look balanced artistry and restraint. It didn’t ask for attention; it earned it.

Kate Hudson in Giorgio Armani Privé

Kate Hudson leaned fully into 1930s glamour, and honestly, it suited the night. Her bias-cut Giorgio Armani Privé gown shimmered in gunmetal silk fringe, punctuated by crystal detailing and a rhinestone halter neckline. The movement did most of the talking. Garatti diamond jewellery finished the look without competing for space. This was vintage drama, not nostalgia cosplay.

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli

Teyana Taylor doesn’t do subtle, and that’s the point. Fresh off a Golden Globe win, she wore a custom Schiaparelli couture gown by Daniel Roseberry that fused sculptural elegance with calculated provocation. Draped beautifully in front, the gown revealed a crystal-encrusted bow and tassels at the back, unexpected, theatrical, unforgettable. Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including rare archive pieces with colored diamonds, elevated the moment into fashion history territory.

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy

Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone, including longtime red-carpet watchers. Designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, her sheer slashed tulle gown embroidered with florals felt romantic but risky. The powder-pink embroidered bomber jacket—briefly worn, then removed—added an offhand coolness that made the look feel lived-in rather than precious. Swarovski Created Diamonds completed the styling. It wasn’t safe. That’s why it worked.

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo continues to redefine menswear on red carpets by ignoring the rulebook entirely. Instead of the standard brooch moment, he layered diamond leaf pins by Boucheron down one side of his Valentino tuxedo jacket. “Like ivy in a garden,” he said, and that image stuck. Paired with Valentino shoes and an Omega watch, the look felt intentional, poetic, and deeply personal.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning’s Gucci gown was quietly emotional. On the surface, it was delicate, romantic, beautifully embroidered. Look closer and the tiny floral details referenced a Norwegian flower, an intentional nod to her Norway-set film Sentimental Value. Cartier diamonds added a classic finish, but the meaning behind the dress gave it staying power.

Selena Gomez in Chanel

Selena Gomez embraced Old Hollywood glamour with a black velvet Chanel gown that hugged the body just right. The white feathered off-the-shoulder neckline was dramatic without overwhelming her frame. No gimmicks here, just clean lines, strong tailoring, and confidence. Sometimes, restraint is the flex.

Damson Idris in Prada

Damson Idris made tailoring feel playful. Wearing a three-piece black Prada tuxedo, he disrupted expectations with a mint poplin shirt underneath, subtle but sharp. As a Prada ambassador, the look made sense, but what really stood out was his jewellery from his own line, Didris. Personal branding done right.

Emily Blunt in Louis Vuitton

Emily Blunt understood the assignment. Her custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, a sleek white crepe gown with a one-shoulder cape and crystal buttons, felt powerful, architectural, and refreshingly calm amid the drama. Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Christian Louboutin heels completed a look that Miranda Priestly would absolutely approve of.

Jennifer Lopez in Jean-Louis Scherrer

Jennifer Lopez leaned into archival elegance with a sheer vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown detailed in brown brocade. The choice felt intentional, almost reverent. Paired with Sabyasachi jewels, the look balanced heritage and sensuality, a reminder that vintage doesn’t mean dated.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Ayo Edebiri’s Chanel velvet off-the-shoulder gown instantly sparked comparisons to Dorothy Dandridge, and rightly so. Embellished with pearl and resin brooches at the shoulders, the look radiated classic glamour with depth. She chose it from Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel collection months earlier, saying, “That’s the one.” Tiffany & Co. jewellery sealed the moment.