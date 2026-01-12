From Rema to Shallipopi: Every Winner at the 2026 AFRIMA Awards

The 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) took place from Wednesday, January 7 to Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria, following an initial postponement. Originally scheduled for November 2025, the event was pushed forward after extensive consultations with partners, artists, and stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora.

Each year, Afrima celebrates African musical talent, creativity, and cultural heritage, offering a platform that recognises achievements across the continent. Over time, the awards have grown to reflect Africa’s diversity in music, from mainstream Afropop to alternative, hip-hop, and inspirational genres.

How Winners Are Decided

Afrima’s winners are chosen through a two-step process designed to balance expert judgment with fan engagement. An international jury and the African Union Commission oversee the initial nominations , reviewing thousands of entries to shortlist artists who meet the awards’ criteria.

Once nominees are confirmed, fans worldwide cast votes online , with each fan allowed up to 40 votes daily via the official Afrima website. Voting for the 9th edition began on September 10, 2025, and concluded shortly before the awards ceremony in November. The process ensures a mix of critical evaluation and popular opinion, giving both emerging and established artists a chance to be recognised.