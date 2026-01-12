From Rema to Shallipopi: Every Winner at the 2026 AFRIMA Awards
The 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) took place from Wednesday, January 7 to Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria, following an initial postponement. Originally scheduled for November 2025, the event was pushed forward after extensive consultations with partners, artists, and stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora.
Each year, Afrima celebrates African musical talent, creativity, and cultural heritage, offering a platform that recognises achievements across the continent. Over time, the awards have grown to reflect Africa’s diversity in music, from mainstream Afropop to alternative, hip-hop, and inspirational genres.
How Winners Are Decided
Afrima’s winners are chosen through a two-step process designed to balance expert judgment with fan engagement. An international jury and the African Union Commission oversee the initial nominations, reviewing thousands of entries to shortlist artists who meet the awards’ criteria.
Once nominees are confirmed, fans worldwide cast votes online, with each fan allowed up to 40 votes daily via the official Afrima website. Voting for the 9th edition began on September 10, 2025, and concluded shortly before the awards ceremony in November. The process ensures a mix of critical evaluation and popular opinion, giving both emerging and established artists a chance to be recognised.
Major Nigerian Winners: A Spotlight
Nigeria’s presence at the 2026 Afrima was impossible to ignore. Rema emerged as the evening’s standout, claiming three major awards, including Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artist in Western Africa, and Best African R&B & Soul. His wins confirmed the rapid ascent of a young artist whose sound has continued to define contemporary Afropop both locally and globally.
Shallipopi also made a statement, taking home Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration for “Laho” alongside Burna Boy, an acknowledgement of his growing influence and strong fanbase. Emerging stars Chella and Qing Madi each celebrated their first AFRIMA victories, with Chella winning African Fans’ Favourite and Qing Madi securing Most Promising Artiste of the Year, cementing their rising status in the continent’s music scene.
Other Nigerian winners included Phyno, who took home Best African Hiphop, Burna Boy, whose album “No Sign of Weakness” earned Album of the Year, and Yemi Alade for the movie soundtrack “You Are”. Collectively, these wins underscored Nigeria’s dominance across genres.
Full List of Winners by Category
Central Africa
Best Male Artist: Singuila (The Congo)
Best Female Artist: Cindy Le Coeur (DRC)
Eastern Africa
Best Male Artist: Juma Jux (Tanzania)
Best Female Artist: Denise (Madagascar)
Northern Africa
Best Artist: Sherine (Egypt)
Southern Africa
Best Male Artist: Yo Maps (Zambia)
Best Female Artist: Nontokozo Mkhize (South Africa)
Western Africa
Best Male Artist: Rema (Nigeria)
Best Female Artist: Wendy Shay (Ghana)
Continental Categories
Best Male African Inspirational: Milo (Côte d’Ivoire)
Best Female African Inspirational: Morijah (Côte d’Ivoire)
Best African Artist, Duo, or Group in African Jazz: Haddinqo (Ethiopia)
Best African Artist, Duo, or Group in African Contemporary: Axel Merryl (Benin)
Best Soundtrack in Movie, Series, or Documentary: Yemi Alade – “You Are” (From Iyanu: The Animated Series (Nigeria)
Songwriter of the Year: Bakhaw Dioum – “Choix” (Senegal)
African Fans’ Favourite: Chella (Nigeria)
Best African DJ: DJ Moh Green (Algeria)
Producer of the Year: Element Eleéh & Mugisha Fred Robinson (Rwanda)
Album of the Year: Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness (Nigeria)
Best African Video: Mbosso – “Ova” (Tanzania)
Song of the Year: Shallipopi – “Laho” (Nigeria)
Best African Dance/Choreography: Weeha – “Dimama” (Ethiopia)
Best African Act Reggae & Dancehall: Takana Zion (Guinea)
Best African Collaboration: Shallipopi ft. Burna Boy – “Laho” (Nigeria)
Most Promising Artist: Qing Madi (Nigeria)
Artiste of the Year: Rema (Nigeria)
Breakout Artist of the Year: Ciza (South Africa)
Best African Lyricist/Rapper: Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)
Best African Artist Duo, or Group in African Hip-Hop: Phyno (Nigeria)
Best African Artist, Duo, or Group in African R&B & Soul: Rema (Nigeria)
Best African Duo, Group, or Band: Team Paiya (Côte d’Ivoire)
Standout Highlights
Rema dominated the night with three major wins, confirming his position as one of Africa’s leading contemporary artists, while emerging talents like Chella and Qing Madi made their mark with debut Afrima wins. Across the continent, acts like Milo, Juma Jux, and Ciza reminded audiences that Afrima celebrates the diversity of African music, honouring achievements from jazz to dancehall.
Shallipopi graced the stage with a live performance, bringing out Rema for a surprise collaboration that had the crowd on their feet. Fuji Legend, Dr Adewale Ayuba, also thrilled fans with his live performance at the awards night.
The ceremony put on full display Africa’s growing diversity in music styles and the rise of artists connecting audiences across regions.
Read Next: Tems and Dave's 'Raindance' Visuals Ignite Romance Rumours & Fans Can't Get Enough!
-
-
-
-
-
Pulse Nigeria 17.12.2018Charly Boy remarries his wife against see finish!
-