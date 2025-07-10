'They Want to Destroy My Marriage': Priscilla Ojo speaks out after Iyabo Ojo’s office fire

In a chilling turn of events, Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that a threat letter was delivered to her mother’s office just months after her fairytale wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, an act she now believes may be linked to the mysterious fire outbreak that recently gutted the same building.

The influencer and entrepreneur took to social media in the wake of the fire to disclose details of the ominous letter allegedly sent by a group identifying themselves only as “Aggrieved group.”



The note read in part:

“You put someone’s life in trouble and you are out enjoying giving out your daughter in marriage abi? O ma laya o, you cannot escape in the next three months as we are out monitoring you. Watch out, we shall render your daughter’s marriage useless and rubbish it with scatter scatter… Shebi we were all there on that wedding day. Watch and see.”

Priscilla disclosed that her mother, Iyabo Ojo, had been away in Tanzania at the time of the letter’s delivery and only saw it upon her return.

The letter, which ominously referenced her wedding, appears to be a personal vendetta, one that she says “can no longer be ignored.”

Now back in Nigeria, Priscilla says plans are underway to review CCTV footage, identify the delivery agent, and work with the police to launch a full investigation.