'They Want to Destroy My Marriage': Priscilla Ojo speaks out after Iyabo Ojo’s office fire

In a chilling turn of events, Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that a threat letter was delivered to her mother’s office just months after her fairytale wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, an act she now believes may be linked to the mysterious fire outbreak that recently gutted the same building.
The influencer and entrepreneur took to social media in the wake of the fire to disclose details of the ominous letter allegedly sent by a group identifying themselves only as “Aggrieved group.”
READ THIS: ‘I don't joke with my daughter’: Iyabo Ojo blasts Tanzanian media personality who attacked Priscy
The note read in part:
“You put someone’s life in trouble and you are out enjoying giving out your daughter in marriage abi? O ma laya o, you cannot escape in the next three months as we are out monitoring you. Watch out, we shall render your daughter’s marriage useless and rubbish it with scatter scatter… Shebi we were all there on that wedding day. Watch and see.”
Priscilla disclosed that her mother, Iyabo Ojo, had been away in Tanzania at the time of the letter’s delivery and only saw it upon her return.
The letter, which ominously referenced her wedding, appears to be a personal vendetta, one that she says “can no longer be ignored.”
Now back in Nigeria, Priscilla says plans are underway to review CCTV footage, identify the delivery agent, and work with the police to launch a full investigation.
“They came for us when we were celebrating love. But God is bigger than any plan to destroy what He has ordained,” she posted.
ALSO READ: Iyabo Ojo initially didn’t approve of Juma Jux for Priscilla – Chioma Goodhair
The Fire Incident: What Happened?
Iyabo Ojo’s office, a building that also housed parts of her boutique business and media operations, was engulfed in flames earlier this week. Although no lives were lost, significant property damage was recorded.
Reacting to the incident, Iyabo said:
“The devil tested us today, but God said no. With God on my side, we will bounce back bigger and better.”
She also thanked the Nigerian Fire Service and her staff for their swift response, adding that she believed this was more than just a random accident.
RECOMMENDED: 5 failed marriages later, Bukky Wright says “I still want to get married”
The Footage
In her own post, Priscilla hinted at security footage showing the letter being delivered by an unidentified person. She promised to share the clip once reviewed, a move that may help determine whether this was a coordinated attack or a lone act of intimidation.
Although the Ojos have not publicly speculated on any suspects, insiders suggest that jealousy, past business deals, or even personal grudges may be at play.
Iyabo and Priscilla have both vowed not to be intimidated and are currently working with the authorities to get to the root of the incident. In the meantime, fans are rallying behind them with words of support, prayers, and calls for justice.
ALSO READ: 4 Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about their IVF journey