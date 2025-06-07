‘I don't joke with my daughter’: Iyabo Ojo blasts Tanzanian media personality who attacked Priscy

Iyabo Ojo, Nollywood actress and mother of Priscilla Ojo, has jumped to her daighter's defence following recent comments by Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi.
Kimambi had in a lengthy post on Instagram warned Priscilla and her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux to stop making “stupid content” that is distracting her countrymen from the upcoming elections in the Eastern African country.
Telling Priscilla and Juma to take a break of five months from posting online, Kimambi threatened Iyabo Ojo’s daughter that not heeding her warning puts her at risk of being hated by her Tanzanians.
However, in a swift reaction to Kimambi’s warning to Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo also took to Instagram to blast the Tanzanian media personality and tell her to steer clear of her daughter.
The Nollywood actress described Kimambi’s action as “intimidation”, stating in very strong terms that she will not stand for it.
Iyabo Ojo drew attention to the fact that Kimambi resides in America, saying it is laughable that she thinks she’s in a position to tell her daughter and husband who live in Tanzania what to do.
She wrote,
I'm appalled by your audacity! Referring to my daughter and her husband in such a manner, calling their content stupid, trying to drum fear and intimidation, this is unacceptable. As a parent, I've taught her to be confident and authentic. The Mkambala are very peaceful, but note i don't joke with my daughter.
Regarding the wedding rumors, its not your government who gave us money, it's a cultural tradition in my family, the wife's family cover costs, i wanted an elaborate wedding for my daughter in Nigeria and we the Nigerians gave her one.
I'm an activist, and as one, I stand by my principles and fight for what I believe in, without insulting anyone or targeting anyone, True leadership requires presence and courage. It's laughable that you, living in America, think you can dictate to my daughter and her husband, who are living their lives in Tanzania.
Keep my daughter out of your affairs. She'll post what she likes, when she likes, and how she likes. She doesn't need you to love her. She is very loved and well loved,
We protect our own..... Never forget that........
Kimambi is yet to respond to Iyabo Ojo's warning.
