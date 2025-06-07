‘I don't joke with my daughter’: Iyabo Ojo blasts Tanzanian media personality who attacked Priscy

I'm appalled by your audacity! Referring to my daughter and her husband in such a manner, calling their content stupid, trying to drum fear and intimidation, this is unacceptable. As a parent, I've taught her to be confident and authentic. The Mkambala are very peaceful, but note i don't joke with my daughter.



Regarding the wedding rumors, its not your government who gave us money, it's a cultural tradition in my family, the wife's family cover costs, i wanted an elaborate wedding for my daughter in Nigeria and we the Nigerians gave her one.



I'm an activist, and as one, I stand by my principles and fight for what I believe in, without insulting anyone or targeting anyone, True leadership requires presence and courage. It's laughable that you, living in America, think you can dictate to my daughter and her husband, who are living their lives in Tanzania.



Keep my daughter out of your affairs. She'll post what she likes, when she likes, and how she likes. She doesn't need you to love her. She is very loved and well loved,



We protect our own..... Never forget that........