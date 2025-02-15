Iyabo Ojo announces date for daughter’s Nigerian wedding

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has announced the date for her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s wedding in Nigeria.

Last week, Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, a Tanzanian singer, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony according to the groom’s customs and traditions.

Announcing the wedding date in an Instagram post, actress Iyabo Ojo also penned a heartfelt gratitude for the love she received during the traditional wedding.

The post which included beautiful photos of Iyabo, Priscilla, and Juma Jux taken from their civil wedding was titled ‘A Heartfelt Thank You’.

The actress thanked everyone who turned up for her daughter’s wedding as she appreciated God and attributed the success of the event to him.

An excited Iyabo Ojo announced that the couple’s white and traditional weddings will hold in April while the grand finale party will be held in Tanzania in May.

The caption of the post reads, “A Heartfelt Thank You!

“To everyone who flew in to celebrate the beautiful union of my daughter, Priscilla, and son, Juma, I’m forever grateful! The 3-part celebration was a resounding success, and I give God all the glory.

“Next, we have two more exciting events: the traditional and white weddings in April, both in Nigeria, followed by the grand finale party in Tanzania in May!

“May we live to witness our children celebrate their own milestones?

“Thank you, dear fans, loved ones, and family, for your unwavering love and support. May the union of @its.priscy and @juma_jux be blessed, and may your hearts’ desires be fulfilled.

“Thank you once again!”

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had earlier sent an emotional thank you message to her daughter Priscilla and husband, Juma Jux, thanking them for making her proud.

The actress expressed gratitude that her faith is being rewarded with the blessings she received from her son-in-law.