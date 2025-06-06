Top 10 titles streaming on Showmax this June 2025



This June, your movie nights are about to get a major upgrade. If you're looking for a reason to cancel your weekend plans and dive under the covers, this is it. June is stacked with cinematic gems, whether you're craving sharp satire, edge-of-your-seat horror, emotional drama, or a nostalgic hit of animation and fantasy. This month’s lineup offers something for every mood and movie night. So, here's what's worth streaming this month on Showmax. 1. Mountainhead Four friends. $371 billion in net worth. One global crisis. Zero accountability. From Successio creator Jesse Armstrong comes Mountainhead, his feature directorial debut, already one of the most buzzed-about films of Summer 2025.



This razor-sharp satire follows a group of tech billionaires facing a worldwide emergency, without a clue what to do about it. Starring Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef, Jason Schwartzman, and Cory Michael Smith, the film holds an 87% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was dubbed “an exquisite modern satire” by The Independent. Stream from June 1.

2. Problemista A surreal immigration tale with heart, humour, and a healthy dose of chaos. Julio Torres (Los Espookys, SNL) writes, directs, and stars in Problemista, the story of Alejandro, an eccentric toy designer from El Salvador, racing against his expiring visa. A wild partnership with an art-world outcast (Tilda Swinton in full chaotic glory) becomes his only shot at staying in New York. With an 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating and accolades from the Dorian Awards, Queerties, and GLAAD, this whimsical odyssey is a must-see. Stream from June 5.

3. Iyanu (Season 1) Nigeria’s answer to The Last Airbender. Set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, this animated series follows a young orphan whose destiny is awakened alongside ancient powers long forgotten.



Think myth, magic, and Yoruba culture wrapped in a coming-of-age hero’s journey. Based on Roy Okupe’s graphic novels and voiced by an all-African cast including Serah Johnson, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Stella Damasus, Iyanu has taken the U.S. by storm, and now it’s Nigeria’s turn. Binge from June 13.

4. Speak No Evil Hospitality turns horrific in this slow-burn nightmare. When an American family accepts an invitation to a British family’s idyllic estate, what starts as a pleasant getaway spirals into psychological terror.



From Blumhouse (Get Out) and starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, this chilling thriller has earned an 83% critics’ rating and rave reviews as one of 2024’s best horror films. Stream from June 9

5. Longlegs Occult horror meets FBI procedural; prepare to squirm. FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is on the trail of a cryptic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) in full terrifying form). What she uncovers is a nightmarish rabbit hole of cult clues and demonic secrets. A critical darling with an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score, Longlegs was the highest-grossing indie of 2024. AV Club calls it “pure nightmare fuel.” Available from June 12.

6. Wicked Before Dorothy, there were two unlikely witches. After enchanting audiences on stage for two decades, Wicked soars onto screen in spectacular fashion. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, this dazzling musical reimagines the witches of Oz, from misunderstood Elphaba to perky Glinda. With two Oscar wins, over 100 awards, and the title of highest-grossing musical film ever, Wicked is a cinematic event. Part 1 lands on June 13, just in time for you to catch up before Part 2 drops.

7. Sting What if your secret pet spider… wasn’t so little anymore? Charlotte, a rebellious tween, adopts a mysterious spider that quickly grows into a horrifying threat. Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner and featuring terrifyingly lifelike creature work by Wētā Workshop (The Lord of the Rings), Sting is creepy, campy, and all kinds of fun. Winner of Best International Film at the Golden Scythe Horror Awards. Available from June 19.

8. Goodrich Parenthood, art, and second chances collide. Michael Keaton stars as Andy Goodrich, a 60-year-old LA art dealer thrown into unexpected single-dad duty when his wife enters rehab. Navigating fatherhood with help from his adult daughter (Mila Kunis), Andy confronts his past and embraces a second act he never saw coming. Heartfelt and hilarious, Goodrich has been praised as “smart, endearing, and tear-jerking” by Deadline. Stream from June 23.

9. Magpie Jealousy, betrayal, and fame, the perfect noir cocktail. When their daughter is cast opposite a luminous movie star (Matilda Lutz), a married couple (Daisy Ridley and Shazad Latif) watch their quiet life unravel into obsession and suspicion. Adapted from a story by Ridley herself, Magpie is a taut, stylish psychological thriller. With an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score and critics calling it Ridley’s best performance to date, this is one affair you’ll want front-row seats to. Streams from June 23.

10. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Faster. Funnier. Full throttle. The blue blur is back, and this time, he’s got backup. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sees Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails face off against their most dangerous rival yet: Shadow, voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves. Add Jim Carrey’s triumphant return as Dr. Robotnik, and this franchise delivers its strongest, funniest, and most action-packed entry yet. Catch it from June 27.

Once you’ve run the gamut from serial killers to singing witches, ease back into a relatable groove with Issa Rae’s Insecure, still one of the sharpest, funniest explorations of millennial womanhood on screen.