You can find these Tyler Perry movies on Netflix today

With Straw, his latest Netflix original film starring the formidable Taraji P. Henson, currently topping the charts and stirring up conversations, there’s no better time to dive (or re-dive) into his vast body of work.

Whether you’re new to Perry’s unapologetically emotional, faith-rooted storytelling or you grew up enjoying Madea, Netflix is serving up a buffet of his most iconic films, dramas, and laugh-out-loud comedies.

Here’s your guide to Tyler Perry’s movies you can stream right now on Netflix, along with why they still matter.

A Fall from Grace (2020)

Genre: Thriller

Starring: Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks

Perry’s first Netflix original feature, and a viral moment in its own right. This legal thriller tells the story of Grace Waters, a woman accused of murdering her husband, and the young lawyer who tries to uncover the truth.



It’s dramatic, messy, and full of twists, and yes, people still talk about that wig and that glass-breaking scene. But beneath the memes is a chilling portrait of manipulation and justice. Don’t underestimate this one.