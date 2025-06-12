You can find these Tyler Perry movies on Netflix today

With Straw, his latest Netflix original film starring the formidable Taraji P. Henson, currently topping the charts and stirring up conversations, there’s no better time to dive (or re-dive) into his vast body of work.
Whether you’re new to Perry’s unapologetically emotional, faith-rooted storytelling or you grew up enjoying Madea, Netflix is serving up a buffet of his most iconic films, dramas, and laugh-out-loud comedies.
Here’s your guide to Tyler Perry’s movies you can stream right now on Netflix, along with why they still matter.
A Fall from Grace (2020)
Genre: Thriller
Starring: Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks
Perry’s first Netflix original feature, and a viral moment in its own right. This legal thriller tells the story of Grace Waters, a woman accused of murdering her husband, and the young lawyer who tries to uncover the truth.
It’s dramatic, messy, and full of twists, and yes, people still talk about that wig and that glass-breaking scene. But beneath the memes is a chilling portrait of manipulation and justice. Don’t underestimate this one.
READ ALSO: Why every black person should take Tyler Perry seriously
A Madea Homecoming (2022)
Genre: Comedy
Starring: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Brendan O’Carroll
You thought Madea was done? Think again. In her glorious Netflix debut, Madea returns for a college graduation celebration that goes hilariously off the rails.
This time, Perry crosses cultural lines by inviting Mrs. Brown’s Boys (a British sitcom family) into the Madea-verse, resulting in one of his most cross-cultural, chaotic, and comical experiments yet.
Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
Genre: Drama/Comedy
Starring: Lynn Whitfield, Blair Underwood, Boris Kodjoe, Tyler Perry
One of Perry’s most beloved classics, Family Reunion is the Madea film that balances tough love with trauma healing.
Weaving together multiple storylines, including domestic abuse, generational conflict, and rediscovered love, it’s a soulful reminder of why Perry became a voice for the voiceless. Plus, the poetry scene? Goosebumps.
YOU MIGHT LIKE THIS TOO: Netflix’s 'The Party' is a stylish thriller that trips at the finish line
Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
Genre: Romance/Drama
Starring: Idris Elba, Gabrielle Union, Louis Gossett Jr.
Before Idris Elba became a global heartthrob, he played Monty, a mechanic and single dad fighting for custody of his daughters.
Gabrielle Union stars as the high-powered lawyer who unexpectedly falls for him. It’s Perry’s most tender romance, anchored in the power of fatherhood, Black love, and the resilience of working-class dreams.
The Single Moms Club (2014)
Genre: Drama/Comedy
Starring: Nia Long, Amy Smart, Zulay Henao, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Five single mothers from wildly different backgrounds form a support group after their kids get in trouble at school, and what starts as an awkward PTA punishment turns into a sisterhood.
It’s a sweet, sometimes overlooked entry in Perry’s catalogue that speaks directly to motherhood, healing, and second chances.
Six Triple Eight (2024)
Genre: Historical Drama
Based on the true story of the all-Black, all-female 6888th Postal Battalion in WWII, this film is a departure from Perry’s usual fare and a career-defining move. With an ensemble cast led by Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey, Six Triple Eight is a tribute to Black excellence in forgotten history.
A Jazzman’s Blues
This is the film that proved Perry could not only craft commercial hits, but also a poignant, tragic romance rooted in the deeply painful fabric of American history. It took him 27 years to bring it to life, and every frame of A Jazzman’s Blues reflects that care, patience, and passion.
Set in the segregated American South, A Jazzman’s Blues tells the story of Bayou, a soft-spoken Black boy with a gift for music, and Leanne, a light-skinned girl whose family pushes her to pass for white. Their young love is torn apart by racism, classism, and the lies woven to survive in a deeply unjust world.
As the story unfolds across decades with jazz clubs, betrayal, and deep-seated generational wounds, it’s clear that A Jazzman’s Blues isn’t just a love story. It’s a tragedy, a musical journey, and a historical reckoning.
Why should you watch these?
Tyler Perry’s success with Straw shows, once again, that audiences are hungry for stories that speak directly to their lived experiences.
And say what you will about his storytelling quirks, but Perry is consistent. He keeps showing up for single moms, domestic abuse survivors, church folks, struggling dreamers, and messy families who need grace more than judgment.
ALSO READ: ‘They’re trying to erase us, keep leaving footprints’ - Tyler Perry gets real at BET Awards