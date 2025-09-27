Pulse Weekly Rundown: Rihanna’s baby girl, other major celebrity news this week.

This week has brought some big news, moments of joy, and a whole lot of headlines in the entertainment world. From Rihanna adding to her growing family to Nigerian stars serving fresh gists, here’s everything you might have missed.

1. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby number three

Perhaps the biggest news this week would be the fact that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just expanded their beautiful family again, and this time it’s a baby girl!

The couple, who already have two boys, are now officially parents of three. The news broke this week, and as expected, the internet couldn’t contain itself.

2. Davido gifts Chioma a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

One thing about OBO, he’s going to splurge on his wife! This week, Davido surprised his wife, Chioma, with a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, valued at over ₦240 million, depending on the model chosen.

3. Tiwa Savage addresses Davido rift and sex tape rumours

Mama Jam Jam was in the news twice this week. First, she publicly clarified that despite whispers of a fallout, she still has love for Davido. “I love him,” she told fans during her interview on Hot 97FM, shutting down beef rumours.

But that wasn’t all, Tiwa also had to fire back at gossip claiming she leaked her own sex tape in 2022, making it clear she had nothing to do with that mess.

4. Mandy Kiss and the Guinness World Records saga

Social media personality Mandy Kiss found herself trending after announcing her plan to stage a sex-a-thon for a record. But Guinness World Records quickly shut that down with a blunt response: “We do not track sex-a-thons.” The internet, of course, had a field day with the reply.

5. Davido becomes a voting member of the Recording Academy

Davido has officially been accepted into the Recording Academy as a voting member, giving him eligibility to cast votes in the Grammy Awards process for 2026.

6. Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux, and their son Rakeem reunite in Tanzania

Priscilla Ojo and her newborn son, Rakeem, recently touched down in Tanzania, where her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux gave them an extravagant welcome. Videos from the airport show Juma Jux welcoming them with roses, balloons, and a celebratory setup.

The homecoming event coincided with Rakeem's one-month birthday. Members of Priscilla’s family, including her mother, Iyabo Ojo, joined in the welcome celebration, teasing Juma and sharing joyful messages.

Priscilla and Juma held elaborate wedding ceremonies in Nigeria and Tanzania this year. She had given birth in Canada in August, and Rakeem recently secured his Canadian passport, affirming his citizenship.

7. Mercy Aigbe loses her mother

It wasn’t all celebrations this week. Sadly, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe shared the sad news that she lost her beloved mother. The actress posted a heartfelt tribute, and fans have been sending in their condolences and prayers.