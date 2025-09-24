‘I love him’ - Tiwa Savage addresses rift with Davido

Tiwa Savage has finally spoken about her fallout with Davido, over a year after she accused him of making physical threats against her and even petitioned the police.

She explained that the situation was blown out of proportion, but she nevertheless took measures to protect herself by petitioning the police in response to Davido’s threats

"We haven't seen it spoken since, but I want to say it was a miscommunication, and I was hurt by how it transpired."

The singer revealed that the rift started after Davido saw her spending time with his child’s mother, not knowing she was unaware of their custody issues at the time.

"Our kids are friends and have been going to school together since they were 1 one, and they're 10 now. I didn't know he and his child's mother had issues, so when he saw me hanging out with her, he saw it as me betraying him."

Davido, Tiwa Savage & son at Imade's birthday

"That's why I say it was a misunderstanding. He must have thought that I knew what was happening and was taking sides. And even if I did know, I don't think I'd have chosen a side either because our kids are friends and it's not my business."

Page one of Tiwa Savage's petition [X/thepepperoom]

She admitted Davido’s words scared her, which was why she reported the matter to the police, stressing that he was to be held responsible if anything happened to her.

"I think he made threats out of anger, and wasn't gonna to do anything, but I wasn't taking any risks, so I petitioned the police. I had even reached out to his family, and they didn't get back to me. He's like a brother to me, and we haven't seen each other since."

Her remarks come after Davido admitted to The Breakfast Club that the issue was a misunderstanding and he would never do anything to hurt Tiwa Savage, whom he considers a big sister.



Although both stars have yet to meet since the rift, it appears that all is now well between the stars who have made music together in the past.