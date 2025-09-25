It’s A Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome third child

Music superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty and her partner, rapper Rakim Athelston “A$AP Rocky” Mayers, have announced the birth of their third bundle of joy, a baby girl, and the world is celebrating with them.

The Announcement

For the past month, there have been speculations that Rihanna finally had the baby girl she always wanted.

On September 24, 2025. The singer confirmed the speculation on social media by sharing a photo of her newborn baby girl with the caption, “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025.”

Rihanna’s Instagram post included a tender image of baby Rocki wrapped in pink and wearing tiny ribbon-tied gloves; another shot showed the newborn’s matching pink onesie and a close-up of Rihanna wearing a “Mom” ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news went viral instantly across social media platforms with hundreds of thousands of well-wishes, prayers, and congratulatory messages pouring in for the happy family of five.

The Baby Bump Reveal at The Met Gala

The singer stunned fans back in May 2025, when she arrived on the red carpet of the Met Gala with a visible baby bump. After months of speculation, the appearance was a confirmation that the superstar and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were set to get a new addition to their family.

While Rihanna looked gracious and stunning in her stylish maternity fits, several observers couldn’t help but wonder why she was pregnant with another baby less than a year after the birth of her second son, Riot.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Baby Girl At Last!

Rihanna has been vocal about wanting a baby girl. In a 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared the joy of having two boys and opened up about her desire to have a baby girl next.

"I want to have a girl, but I won’t know what to do because I only know about boys so far, but it'd be an adventure," she admitted.

Now, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally unlocked the perfect trio: two boys and now, their baby girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

RIhanna and ASAP Rocky unveil their new baby [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

The Big Brothers

Rihanna’s adorable baby girl Rocki will be welcomed by her big brothers RZA and Riot, who were born just one year apart.

RZA was born on May 13, 2022, and though his name wasn't revealed until around his first birthday, his parents have since shared that he was named after producer, rapper, and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, which is pronounced "Rizza."

Rihanna used one of America’s biggest stages, the Super Bowl Halftime show, to announce that she was pregnant with her second child. The couple welcomed their second son, Riot, to the A$AP Rocky clan on August 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT