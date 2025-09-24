We do not track Sex-a-thons - Guinness World Record replies Nigerian Influencer Mandykiss

Social media went into a frenzy after influencer Mandykiss announced her plans to have sex with 100 men in one day in what she believed would be a Guinness World Record.

On September 22, 2025, Mandykiss posted the flier on her Instagram page publicising the “record-breaking” event, scheduled for October 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos.

In a follow-up video, she shared her determination to follow through with her plans. Holding a large box of condoms, she shared that there are already 100 men who have registered interest in partaking in the sexathon as she aimed to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

She also indicated interest in monetising the broadcast to those interested in watching her sleep with 100 men.

"I will be having sex with 100 men in a day. I already don’t have a good reputation anyway, and I have already found the 100 men that I would be sleeping with. I want you all to know that I just want to do this.



It’s coming from the bottom of my heart. Also, entry to watch this attempt is not free, just so you know. The actual location would be posted on October 29 for those interested in watching."

The announcement expectedly generated massive reactions on social media, with many calling it a publicity stunt. However, Mandykiss insists she plans to follow through.

We Do Not Monitor Such - Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records are the first to burst Mandykiss’s bubble as they revealed they do not track sexthathon attempts.

Reacting to a viral post of the announcement shared by blogger Yaba Left on X, the official page of the Guinness World Records revealed that their organisation does not monitor such record attempts.



This means that the international record keepers will not be following her attempt to sleep with 100 men if she indeed follows through.

It Wouldn’t Have Been A Record Anyway

Mandykiss’s hope of setting the world record for sleeping with the most men in one day was always dead on arrival.

Her 100-man target is significantly below the existing record set by British Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue, who slept with 1057 men in 12 hours.

Nigeria's Guinness World Record Frenzy Continues

Since celebrity chef Hilda Baci made headlines for the longest cooking marathon with 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023, Nigeria has seen a rise in people who are also hoping to dare their way into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record

There has been the world's biggest hand painting, the world's largest shoe, and an OAP set the record for the longest running presenter on radio with over 48 hours on air.

There were also records for the longest music recording session held by Idem Abasifreke.



Even the famous ex-footballer Jay Jay Okocha got in on the act as he was joined by hundreds of young footballers to attempt the record for the most people juggling a ball consecutively.

In July 2023, a Nigerian man, Tembu Ebere, attempted to set the world record for non-stop crying with a one-week attempt that saw him go partially blind midway through.

