'I Didn’t Leak My Own Sex Tape' - Tiwa Savage Fires Back at Rumors

Do you remember how our very own Tiwa Savage was blackmailed with a sex tape in 2021, which was eventually released when she refused to pay the blackmailer?



Well, now she’s talking about the trauma she endured.

Tiwa Savage recently sat down with American radio station Hot 97, where she opened up about the trauma she experienced when the video was leaked, highlighting how people blamed her for the leak.

"I was bashed for that video… A lot of people think that I was just trying to get sympathy. Not just regular people, people with platforms were quite horrible and blamed me."

She recalled how she was not only shamed but also bashed for the video, completely disregarding how she was the victim in the situation, and how her trust was betrayed.

“I don't know how they couldn't see that I was a victim in this. People said I was doing it to be relevant. If I were doing that, I'd have used better lighting, lingerie, and my facial expressions would have been on point. I would have been intentional about it," she added.

In 2021, when the infamous sex tape was leaked, Tiwa Savage was on the receiving end of public backlash and criticism.



She was accused of being a bad example and was forced to endure a tirade of slut shaming that she has faced throughout her career.

In the face of all the loss of public support, the award-winning star remained defiant. In the hit song ‘Loaded’ featuring Afrobeats superstar Asake, Tiwa Savage dismissed what she considers a hypocritical reaction by the public, who acted like she was the first woman to have sex.

On the song, she also stated that the moment of little fun cannot ruin her illustrious career.



On the flip side of the conversation is the failure of the public to understand that revenge porn is a crime, and the person whose video is shared without their consent is the victim.

Instead of being hounded, shamed, and accused of corrupting public morals, Tiwa Savage deserve empathy and support for refusing to be bullied and extorted.

