Mercy Aigbe in Mourning: Nollywood star loses mother

The 46-year-old star announced the heartbreaking news in a short but emotional Instagram post that read:
“R.I.P Mum”
The actress’s comment section was instantly flooded with tributes from colleagues, fans, and industry friends. Messages of sympathy poured in:
“So sorry sis… May her soul rest in peace 🙏.”
“Accept my condolences, dear. Please stay strong.”
“May God grant you the fortitude to bear the loss.”
It was a reflection of the deep respect Mercy commands within Nollywood and among her teeming fanbase.
Who Is Mercy Aigbe?
Mercy Aigbe is one of Nollywood’s most recognisable names, celebrated for her versatility in both Yoruba and English-language films.
Beyond acting, she is a fashion icon, entrepreneur, and producer with a career spanning over two decades. Known for hits like Thinline, Ada Omo Daddy, Labake Olododo, and Omo Ghetto the Saga, she has built an enviable reputation as one of the most bankable faces in Nigerian entertainment.
This tragedy adds to the string of personal setbacks Aigbe has endured in recent years. In December 2024, her Lagos home was gutted by a fire reportedly triggered by a power surge.
The blaze started in the store area of the property, destroying merchandise, valuables, and personal belongings. Though no lives were lost, the incident left her shaken and devastated.
The death of her mother, however, marks one of the most personal and painful losses yet. Mercy had often spoken fondly about her mum’s love and support, making this grief especially profound.
For now, Mercy Aigbe is surrounded by an outpouring of love. Fans, colleagues, and loved ones have pledged their prayers and support, encouraging the actress to find strength in this difficult time.
Details about funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
