Nollywood actor recounts losing memory after 2022 accident

Nollywood actor Lekan Olatunji has opened up about a ghastly 2022 accident he was involved in that caused him to lose his memory.

According to the actor who is more prominent in the Yoruba side of Nollywood, the accident, which almost claimed his life, kept him in the hospital for three months.

Olatunji talked about this traumatic experience in a recent interview with Celebrity Gists, revealing that he had to undergo multiple surgeries as he thanked God and his doctors for seeing to his survival.

He explained that his doctor friend was shocked he survived after seeing his skull.

Nollywood actor Lekan Olatunji and his late wife.

Olatunji recounted, “There was a time I had an accident and it wasn’t easy because I was in the hospital for three months with a memory loss, so I thank God for his grace.

“Here I am doing well, we should give the doctors their own praise and God his glory, even my doctor friends were shocked and said they wouldn’t believe me if they hadn’t seen me because they saw my skull because I went through a series of surgeries but I thank God because it wasn’t easy.”

Recall that in 2022, Olatunji had, in the aftermath of his accident, shared a video of himself on the hospital bed with bandages on his head and arms.

A year after the accident, the actor lost his wife and the mother of his three kids. Olatunji later revealed that his wife passed on despite spending millions on treatment and surgery.

Last September, the actor visited his wife’s grave, sharing photos from the visit and penning a touching note to her where he talked about how the pain of her absence still lingers as not a day goes by without the thought of her. He described his late wife as not only his spouse, but his strength, anchor, companion, and a beacon of light.