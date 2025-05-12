Actor Adeniyi Johnson laments after getting robbed in Lagos a second time

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has shared a harrowing account of a recent attack he experienced on the streets of Lagos, raising concerns about the state’s security challenges.
In his Instagram post, the actor described how he was ambushed by suspected thugs shortly after descending from the Third Mainland Bridge, near the Alapere axis, en route to the Magodo area.
According to him, the entire incident occurred within 15 seconds.
Lagos needs better security than those stop and search that ask oga how weekend anything for us?!! It all happened within 15seconds .. I heard a big bang on my windshield and the next thing I saw were 3thugs all over my car!
“yo mirror e” (remove the mirror) and the other side “fo glass e” (break the windshield).. all these happened bcos of two mumu trailers with smoke occupying the whole road and not driving on their lanes!!
While looking for a way to manueover and overtake I fell victim o. This happened after Alapere!! Once you descend from third mainland bridge and approaching secretariat before magodo!!! Guys please stay woke be safe!!! The only damage done is the last slide!! God is God Ekule”