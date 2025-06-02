Why I don't recommend being a womaniser like I was - Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about his past as a womaniser, admitting that while it was a short-lived phase in his life, it was a significant learning experience, one he now warns young men against repeating.
In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the movie star admitted to dating multiple women at the same time in his younger years.
Maybe there was a time in my life I was a womaniser. Definitions would differ, but in that definition, maybe there was a period in my life that I was, I wouldn’t say for long periods of my life. Maybe for some certain periods that I explored. So, perhaps.
He described those moments as "periods of learning" but emphasised that such a lifestyle can lead to long-term consequences, especially for those looking to build stable relationships or marriages later in life.
Yes, they were periods of learning for me. If I learned, then they were good periods. I learned that certain things don’t necessarily bring you the fulfilment that you think they would. On paper, it feels like that is the life, but in experientially maybe not.
He urged young people to avoid developing habits they wouldn’t want to carry into marriage, warning that commitment is a muscle that must be built.
I tell young people a lot that it is cool to be a player but if you develop that habit or lifestyle, you won’t automatically change overnight. So, don’t develop something you don’t want to continue for the rest of your life. If you are not able to commit to one person, if you jump from one relationship to another, that won’t automatically change when you marry.
When you marry that muscle hasn’t been developed so you encounter one challenge and you want to immediately jump or you just be like, ‘I’m talking to you; you are not listening to me, let me find somebody that would listen to me.
If you are the kind of person that, before you got married it was easy for you to just walk away, keep different relationships, keep ladies on the string, that won’t change when you get married.
