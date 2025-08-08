Early Life & Background

Meagan Monique Good was born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, to Tyra Wardlow-Doyle (her manager) and Leondis “Leon” Good, an LAPD officer. She grew up in Canyon Country (now Santa Clarita) alongside her sister and actress La’Myia Good, and others.

She began acting at age 4, appearing as an extra on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D. and Amen. At age 13, she was cast in the film Friday, and her breakout came in Eve’s Bayou (1997), earning her her first NAACP Image Award nomination.

As a teen, Meagan starred in Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter (1998–2001). Over the years, she appeared in Deliver Us from Eva (2003), Roll Bounce (2005), Stomp the Yard (2007), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), and headlined NBC’s Deception (2013). She also appeared in horror and action titles like Saw V (2008), One Missed Call (2008), The Unborn (2009), and played Darla Dudley in Shazam! (2019) and its 2023 sequel.

In 2024, she worked with Tyler Perry in Divorce in the Black — a thriller she also co-produced.

Personal Life

Meagan embraces her faith openly. Though not raised strictly in church, she became a Protestant who declines roles she believes would “disappoint God”.

Daily rituals include morning affirmations, Bible reading, prayer, and starting the day with uplifting content.

She was married to preacher and producer DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022; they maintained a chaste relationship before marriage and finalised their divorce in June 2022.

In May 2023, she began dating actor Jonathan Majors, later became engaged in November 2024, and married him by March 2025.

Good responded to criticism around dating Majors amid his legal issues by saying she trusts her faith and intuition above all — despite friends advising caution. She described their marriage as “amazing” and framed it as a lifelong journey of unconditional love and growth — “me and him against the world”.

On Today with Hoda & Jenna, she stated that though loved ones advised her to wait, she found peace in trusting God and herself in navigating life decisions.

Impact & Approach

Meagan prioritises healing and intentional living. As she approached 40, she embraced therapy, a sober season, and focused on spiritual and emotional wellness. She also mentors younger Black filmmakers through initiatives like “Women Write Now” (with Sundance & Kevin Hart’s LOL) and created her own production company, Freedom Bridge Entertainment, in 2010.

Awards & Recognitions

Though Meagan Good has received numerous nominations throughout her career, she has excelled particularly at select festivals.

Her television and film achievements include a 2021 HBO Competition Award for Best Feature at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival for Death of a Telemarketer, where she also served as executive producer and starred in the film.

In 2024, she was appointed Honorary Co-Chair at the New York Urban League’s prestigious Frederick Douglass Awards Gala for her advocacy work promoting social justice, economic equality, and empowerment.

Additionally, over her multi-decade career, she has earned multiple nominations from bodies including the NAACP Image Awards, Teen Choice, MTV Movie Awards, YoungStar Awards, and Black Movie Awards, reflecting her consistent presence in prominent performance circles.

Controversies & Public Scrutiny

While not frequently embroiled in scandals, Meagan Good has forayed into sensitive territory amidst public scrutiny anchored in her relationship with actor Jonathan Majors.

In December 2023, Jonathan Majors was found guilty in a high-profile domestic dispute case. A New York jury convicted him of misdemeanour, reckless assault (third-degree), and second-degree harassment (a violation), while acquitting him on charges of intentional assault and aggravated harassment.

After the couple went public in 2023 — during Majors’ highly visible legal battle — Good has faced criticism for standing by him.

Majors disclosed that Good suffered significant career consequences, including cancelled endorsements and being uninvited from social events, yet she remained publicly supportive. Despite personal and professional risks, Good has defended her convictions, asserting that she evaluates truth and loyalty through her faith and personal judgment.

Net Worth (Estimated)

Meagan Good’s net worth is commonly cited to be around $8 million to $12 million. This estimate is based on her decades-long acting career, including leading and supporting roles in both TV and film, as well as her work as a producer and her influence in fashion and brand partnerships.