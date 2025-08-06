Early life & Background

Ayra Starr was born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe on 14 June 2002, in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

She hails from Kwara State and has four siblings.

Her parents’ frequent relocations during her school years made establishing long-term friendships difficult. She later earned a degree in International Relations and Political Science.

She and her siblings were raised by their mother due to their father's untimely passing, which Ayra Starr said put her in a very vulnerable state — the most vulnerable position she had ever been in her entire life.

Personal Life

Ayra Starr has openly shared that, despite her romantic songwriting — such as “Lagos Love Story”— she has never been in a fully committed relationship.

In interviews with Dazed and The Guardian, she described herself as a “lover girl” at heart but emphasised her strong-headedness and discipline, explaining that her intense focus on music from age 15 left little room for romance.

Though she has experienced brief situations, she confirmed she has never truly fallen in love.

She is intentional about future dating and holds very high standards, stating in a Rolling Stone interview with Coco Jones that she won’t date another musician, preferring instead a partner outside the industry — “probably a billionaire… on a yacht… in Dubai”

Despite her global stardom, Ayra remains grounded by continuing to live with her family in Lagos when she’s home.

She actively involves close friends and family in her life, including group chats to solicit advice — even about outfits. She acknowledges the overwhelming nature of fame at times, and says she occasionally “disappears” to decompress.

Food Love: Yam & Egg + Nigerian Comfort Cuisine

Ayra Starr frequently cites her deep love for Nigerian food, especially fried yam and eggs, a nostalgic favorite she ties to childhood mornings in Lagos.

In international interviews, she expressed that no matter where she travels, she seeks out home‑cooked Nigerian meals — yam porridge (asaro), amala, ofada rice — because it keeps her emotionally centred.

She even prefers serviced apartments when touring so she can cook her own food late at night.

Career Beginnings & Modeling

At age 16, Ayra signed with Quove Model Management and worked with brands such as Mazelle Studio and Esperanza Women’s Wear.

In December 2019, she shared an original song titled “Damages” on Instagram. The post caught the attention of Don Jazzy, leading to her signing with Mavin Records in early 2020.

Breakthrough: Debut EP Ayra Starr

Released on 22 January 2021, the Ayra Starr EP blends Afrobeat rhythms with R&B and neo-soul. The lead single “Away” reached #4 on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and appeared on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart. The EP garnered critical acclaim across OkayAfrica and other outlets.

Debut Album: 19 & Dangerous

Her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, was unveiled on 6 August 2021. It includes the hit single “Bloody Samaritan”, which reached #1 on the TurnTable charts, making her the first solo Nigerian female artist to do so. Within two months, it had amassed over 30 million streams.

International Success: “Rush” & Beyond

In September 2022, Ayra released “Rush”, which became a global smash —charting in the UK, France, and South Africa. She received a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for “Rush” and became the youngest African female artist whose video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Second Album: The Year I Turned 21

Released on 31 May 2024, this sophomore album features collaborations with Giveon, Asake, Coco Jones, and Anitta. It explores themes such as maturation, grief, identity, and Gen Z experience, debuting at #1 in Nigeria.

Artistry & Style

Ayra’s music blends Afropop, alté, trap, neo-soul, and R&B. She sings in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin English.

Critics describe her voice as “silky,” “soulful,” and “dynamic.” Her artistic approach reflects influences from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Aṣa, and Angelique Kidjo.

Ayra Starr

Controversies

1. Dancing to Naira Marley’s Controversial Song

In February 2025, Ayra posted a viral TikTok video dancing to Naira Marley’s “Pxy Drip (I’m Back)”— a song many Nigerians boycotted following allegations surrounding the death of his former signee, Mohbad. The backlash was swift, with critics calling for her cancellation. Ayra deleted the video shortly after amid widespread condemnation.

2. 'Snubbing' King Sunny Ade (KSA)

In January 2024, Ayra was filmed shaking hands with juju legend King Sunny Ade (KSA) while standing instead of bowing or prostrating — considered disrespectful in Yoruba culture. She later apologised publicly, explaining nerves and poor lighting had contributed, and affirmed her cultural grounding as a proud Yoruba girl.

3. BET Award Backstage Presentation

Ayra won the Best International Act at the BET Awards, but the award was reportedly handed to her backstage — even though she attended the ceremony. Fans compared it to past controversies involving African artists like Wizkid, who protested backstage awards. The incident drew criticism as disrespectful and unfair.

4. Fashion Criticism/Appearance & Bullying

Ayra’s fashion choices — such as a revealing silver dress she wore at an Abuja event —prompted criticism. Fans accused her of wearing outfits she was visibly uncomfortable in. In mid-2025, Ayra publicly lamented relentless online bullying, calling out social media trolls targeting her appearance, style, and overall persona.

Acting Debut

Ayra Starr marks her film debut in the highly anticipated Hollywood adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince‑Bythewood. Announced in March 2025, Ayra stars alongside a cast that includes Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, and Damson Idris.

In a June 2025 interview with CBS Mornings, Ayra reflected on the intense shift from music to film. She shared how the production demanded military-style punctuality, work ethic, and respect for fellow actors.

She described the process as “transformational” and expressed admiration for both the seasoned actors and even younger cast members aged 14 to 16, whose passion inspired her.

Awards and Recognition

Ayra Starr has received several prestigious accolades in her career. In 2023, she won Best Female Artist at the Trace Awards, affirming her growing dominance in African pop music. In 2024, she took home the Best International Act award at the BET Awards, becoming one of the few Nigerian female artists to achieve that honour. She also received a Grammy nomination in 2024 for Best African Music Performance for her global hit "Rush," marking a significant milestone in her international recognition.

Ayra Starr at the headies [Instagram/photomanlife]

