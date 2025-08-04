Biography of Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to Royalty

Early Life and Background

Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle on August 4, 1981, in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is a white American of Dutch-Irish descent and worked as a lighting director in Hollywood, while her mother, Doria Ragland, is African-American and worked as a social worker and yoga instructor. Meghan’s parents divorced when she was six years old, and she was primarily raised by her mother.

Growing up in a biracial household exposed Meghan to both privilege and prejudice early on. She often spoke about the difficulty of finding a space where she belonged and the microaggressions she encountered. These formative experiences would later influence her advocacy for racial and gender equality.

Meghan attended Hollywood Little Red Schoolhouse and later enrolled in Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. For her higher education, she went on to study at Northwestern University in Illinois, graduating in 2003 with a double major in theatre and international studies. D

uring her university years, she interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires and considered a career in diplomacy.

Acting Career

After graduating, Meghan pursued acting—a decision that didn’t come easy. As a biracial actress, she often found herself rejected for being “not white enough” or “not black enough.” Her first few years in Hollywood were filled with minor roles in shows like General Hospital (her screen debut in 2002), Century City, CSI: NY, Fringe, and 90210.

Her breakthrough came in 2011 when she was cast as Rachel Zane, a paralegal turned lawyer, in the USA Network legal drama Suits. The show was a hit and ran for nine seasons, with Meghan appearing in the first seven. Rachel Zane became a fan favourite, known for her intelligence, moral compass, and style. Meghan’s role on Suits made her a recognisable face, particularly among young women.

While working on Suits, Meghan launched The Tig, a lifestyle blog where she shared her thoughts on food, travel, fashion, wellness, and personal empowerment. The site cultivated a loyal following and further showcased her personality beyond the screen. Meghan ended the blog in 2017 shortly before becoming engaged to Prince Harry.

Outside of acting, she also worked briefly as a freelance calligrapher and appeared as a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal.

Humanitarian Work and Advocacy

Long before she married into royalty, Meghan had a strong interest in humanitarian causes. At age 11, she wrote to major companies—including Procter & Gamble—challenging a sexist TV commercial. The campaign succeeded in changing the advertisement, marking her first public act of activism.

Later in life, Meghan served as a UN Women’s Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership and became a global ambassador for World Vision, traveling to Rwanda for clean water campaigns and India to discuss menstrual health and gender inequality.

She has consistently advocated for gender equality, education, racial justice, and mental health awareness. Even post-royalty, these issues remain central to her work and public messaging.

Marriage to Prince Harry and Royal Transition

Meghan met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in July 2016, through a mutual friend who set them up on a blind date. Their relationship quickly blossomed, and after over a year of dating—and intense tabloid coverage—they became engaged in November 2017.

Their royal wedding took place on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony was watched by millions worldwide and made history. Meghan became the first mixed-race woman to marry into the British royal family in modern history. Upon marriage, she received the title Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. Their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4, 2021.

Controversies and Public Criticism

Since her entry into the British royal family, Meghan Markle has been at the center of numerous controversies—often dividing public opinion sharply between admiration and criticism.

One of the earliest flashpoints was media scrutiny and tabloid coverage, which many perceived as having racial and sexist undertones. Meghan’s treatment by the British press was compared unfavorably to that of Kate Middleton, leading many to accuse the media of racial bias.

This narrative intensified after the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where Meghan alleged that a senior royal questioned the potential skin tone of her then-unborn son, Archie.

Exit from Royal Life ("Megxit")

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry made global headlines by announcing they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals. The decision—dubbed "Megxit" by the media—was driven by their desire for financial independence and freedom from constant media intrusion.

Following their departure, the couple settled in Montecito, California, and launched the Archewell Foundation, which includes charitable initiatives and media ventures focused on compassion, community, and storytelling.

In March 2021, Meghan and Harry gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan opened up about her struggles within the royal family—including racism, isolation, and suicidal ideation. The interview sparked international debate and intensified scrutiny on the British monarchy’s relationship with race and mental health.

Post-Royal Ventures and Media Work

Meghan and Harry signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce original content. Through Archewell Productions, Meghan served as executive producer of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” released in 2022, which chronicled their personal and royal journey.

She also produced the animated Netflix series Pearl (later canceled), and hosted the Spotify podcast “Archetypes,” where she interviewed high-profile women about stereotypes and societal labels.

In 2021, she released her first children’s book, The Bench, inspired by Prince Harry’s bond with their son, Archie.

In 2023 and 2024, Meghan began exploring fashion and beauty ventures, and reportedly signed with WME (William Morris Endeavor) to handle her commercial opportunities.

Personal Life and Family

Despite the turbulence, Meghan and Harry have maintained a united front. They currently live in California with their two children. Meghan has said she is focused on being a mother, a storyteller, and a changemaker.

She has remained mostly off social media since stepping back from royal life but often communicates via official statements, interviews, and foundation updates.

Meghan Markle Net Worth