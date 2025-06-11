Tems: The voice behind “Essence” who turned global Grammys into Nigerian history

Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems, has become one of Nigeria’s most compelling voices in international music.

Born June 11, 1995, in Lagos, she’s a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer whose breakthrough with Wizkid’s “Essence” and solo tour “Born in the Wild” solidified her place as a cultural force.

She captivates audiences with her soulful voice, artistic depth, and unwavering authenticity.

Early Life & Background

Born on June 11, 1995, Lagos, Nigeria of Yoruba heritage, Tems spent her early years between Nigeria and the UK before returning to Nigeria at age five after her parents divorced.

Education

Attended Dowen College in Lagos's Lekki area. Later pursued an Economics degree at Monash University South Africa.

Musical Roots

From age 11, she sang in her school choir and learned piano, boosted by a supportive teacher and practising vocals alongside her brother’s guitar. She cultivated a love for Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, Destiny’s Child, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, and Asa.

Career Breakdown

Rise to Fame

In 2018, after quitting a digital marketing job, Tems dropped her self-produced debut single “Mr Rebel”

August 2019 saw the release of “Try Me”, which became her breakout hit in Nigeria and earned her early critical acclaim

In 2020, her EP For Broken Ears debuted, featuring cult favourites like “Free Mind” and earning praise for her powerful and minimalist sound.

Major Milestones

“Essence” (2020): Her feature on Wizkid’s chart-topping single marked Nigeria’s first Hot 100 entry. It peaked at No. 9 (remix with Justin Bieber) and earned a Grammy nomination

Collaborated with Drake on “Fountains” (2021) and Future on “Wait For U” (2022), the latter debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100—Tems became the first African female artist to top the Hot 100

Oscar-nominated for co-writing Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and won a Grammy for “Wait For U” (Best Melodic Rap Performance)

Evolution

In June 2024, she released her debut studio album Born in the Wild, which charted internationally and earned critical praise. The lead singles “Love Me JeJe” and “Burning” won a Grammy for Best African Music Performance, making her the first Nigerian with multiple Grammys.

Personal Life

Tems remains very private clinically. There are no public records of romantic relationships. However, she often speaks about mental health, self-awareness, and spiritual inspiration, notably in interviews with Teen Vogue, GQ and others.

Controversies

Though introverted, Tems has not been immune to controversy:

Uganda Arrest (December 2020)

Tems and fellow Nigerian artist Omah Lay were arrested after performing at a concert in Uganda despite COVID-19 restrictions. The incident drew international outrage. They were detained for two days before charges were dropped, and they were released.

Grammy 2023 Dress Backlash

At the 65th Grammy Awards, Tems wore a dramatic white Lever Couture gown with a high, structured collar. Though widely praised by fashion critics, the outfit went viral online as some attendees complained it obstructed their view. It became a meme moment and stirred debate about fashion etiquette at public events.

Rumoured Pregnancy with Future

In 2024, unfounded rumours surfaced online suggesting that Tems was pregnant with rapper Future’s child. These rumours stemmed from their collaboration and a few photos but were never substantiated. Tems, however, debunked these claims.

She said, "The wildest thing I've heard about myself is probably the pregnancy, I don't know where it came from; I have no clue. I was just minding my business being homeless but it was all so crazy and I think it's because of people recognising me."

Oh yeah, I feel like people just take the most controversial thing you can think of. I was thinking, why am I pregnant? And for Future? Why Future? Why him? That's the craziest thing, why not WizKid? Why not Drake? Why not someone else? It would be the same thing but with Future, it's extreme.

Impact & Legacy

Culturally, Tems is credited with reshaping the global perception of Afrobeats and Afro-R&B through distinct soundscapes and poetic lyricism.

Her songwriting prowess and presence on award-winning tracks have opened doors for coasts collaborations, highlighting Nigerian women’s increasing influence in global music production.

Awards & Honors

A double Grammy winner; the first female Nigerian artist to win multiple Grammys. Also a Time 100 Next honoree, NAACP Image Awards, BET, Soul Train and Billboard Women in Music recipient.

Current Status & Future Projects

2024–25: Currently touring her global debut album Born in the Wild

Recent Release: “Me & U” (October 2023), her first solo since her 2021 EP, won international awards and debuted on UK charts.

Upcoming: Working on new music and poised to expand her brand into creative direction, production, and mentorship in her Leading Vibes radio initiative. She has also announced that she's looking to go into acting movies.